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Home > World News > Fact Check: Did Iran President Masoud Pezeshkian Resign? All About Shocking ‘Takeover’ Claim

Fact Check: Did Iran President Masoud Pezeshkian Resign? All About Shocking ‘Takeover’ Claim

Reports claimed that Iran President Masoud Pezeshkian submitted his resignation over growing tensions with the IRGC and concerns about government decision-making. However, Iranian officials have denied the claims, calling them false and part of “media games” during ongoing ceasefire talks.

Did Iran President Masoud Pezeshkian Resign? Photo: X
Did Iran President Masoud Pezeshkian Resign? Photo: X

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: Mon 2026-06-01 07:11 IST

Iran President Masoud Pezeshkian has reportedly sent a resignation letter to Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei according to Iran International. In the report which is based on an unnamed Iranian official, it is claimed that Pezeshkian said that the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps IRGC has moved into control of the major government decisions like taking control over major government. Meanwhile, the president and other senior figures are apparently not being included in the crucial talks and they are being left outside of important discussions. 

Did Iran President Masoud Pezeshkian Resign?

According to the source, Iran President Masoud Pezeshkian said in his letter that he could no longer run the government properly or carry out his constitutional duties in the current situation the main reason why he asked for permission to resign. 

Unnamed sources quoted by Iran International also claimed that tensions between Pezeshkian and the IRGC leadership have been building up over how the recent conflict involving Iran and how it affects the economy, that disagreement was reportedly tied to the way the war was managed and the damage it caused to people’s daily lives and the country’s economy, “the way the war was managed and its destructive consequences on the people’s livelihoods and the country’s economy”.

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True or False: Iran President Masoud Pezeshkian Resigned

Presidential Office Deputy Head of Communications Mehdi Tabatabaei denied that report in a post on X, calling it “false” and part of “media games” while the ceasefire talks are still ongoing. 

The report has surfaced at a time when people are asking how exactly decisions are being handled inside Iran’s leadership after months of regional tensions and military conflict. 

Last week, US officials told CBS News that Iran’s Supreme Leader was staying at a secret location, and he had very limited contact with the outside world.

The officials said he could only be reached through a complicated web of couriers. They also added that even senior Iranian officials did not know where he was, and they were not able to contact him directly.

Also Read: What Are Trump’s New Demands In Iran Deal? Nuclear Restrictions And Hormuz Access In Focus 

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Fact Check: Did Iran President Masoud Pezeshkian Resign? All About Shocking ‘Takeover’ Claim
Tags: Ceasefire talksiranIran Fact CheckIran GovernmentIran InternationalIran newsIran Politicsiran presidentIRGCmasoud pezeshkianMiddle East Newsmojtaba khameneipolitical-newsUS Iran talks

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Fact Check: Did Iran President Masoud Pezeshkian Resign? All About Shocking ‘Takeover’ Claim

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Fact Check: Did Iran President Masoud Pezeshkian Resign? All About Shocking ‘Takeover’ Claim

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Fact Check: Did Iran President Masoud Pezeshkian Resign? All About Shocking ‘Takeover’ Claim
Fact Check: Did Iran President Masoud Pezeshkian Resign? All About Shocking ‘Takeover’ Claim
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