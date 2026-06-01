Myanmar Blast Horror: Kaung Tat Village Explosion Kills 55, TNLA Suspects Mining Material Accident | Watch

At least 55 people were reportedly killed after a blast tore through Kaung Tat village in Myanmar’s northern region. The explosion is believed to have been linked to material stored for mining purposes, according to accounts from a rebel army operating in the area. The Ta’ang National Liberation Army, which is currently observing a ceasefire with the Myanmar military and holds control over the village near the Chinese border, confirmed that fatalities had occurred but did not specify an exact number.

Reports confirm heavy casualties

The BBC and local outlet Shwe Phee Myay News Agency reported that at least 55 people had died in the incident, including 25 women and 30 men. Dozens more people were also reported to be injured as emergency efforts continued in the area.

🇲🇲 🔸A powerful explosion occurred at a gelignite (mining explosive) warehouse in the village of Kaungthup (northeastern Myanmar.)

According to local media, the death toll has reached 55, including six children, and approximately 74 people were injured. pic.twitter.com/GnpkyFGExl — Argonaut (@FapeFop90614) May 31, 2026

‘The Palaung State Liberation Front/TNLA expresses its deepest condolences to the families of those who lost their lives, were injured, and suffered damage as a result of the explosion,’ the group said in a Telegram post.

It further stated that the explosion, which occurred around noon local time (0530 GMT), is under investigation. The group added that anyone found responsible would be held accountable, while pledging support in the form of relief, healthcare, and rehabilitation for affected families.

Inputs From REUTERS

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