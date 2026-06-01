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Home > World News > Clearwater Beach Shooting: ‘Active Shooter’ Incident Sparks Panic Near Wyndham Grand Hotel | Watch

Clearwater Beach Shooting: ‘Active Shooter’ Incident Sparks Panic Near Wyndham Grand Hotel | Watch

Police responded to reports of a shooting near the Wyndham Grand Hotel in Clearwater Beach, Florida, prompting road closures and public safety warnings.

(Photo: X)
(Photo: X)

Published By: Harshita Gothi
Last updated: Mon 2026-06-01 04:28 IST

Police are responding to reports of a shooting near a parking garage close to the Wyndham Grand Hotel in Clearwater Beach, Florida, leading to a significant emergency response and widespread concern among visitors in the area. Authorities have urged residents and tourists to stay away from the scene while officers and emergency personnel investigate the incident. As a precaution, Coronado Drive has been shut down to traffic, with police maintaining a strong presence around the affected area.

Police Respond to Clearwater Beach Shooting Reports

According to initial reports, a person was allegedly shot near a parking structure located close to the popular beachfront hotel. Law enforcement officials quickly moved to secure the area and prevent public access while gathering information.

At this stage, officials have not released details regarding the victim’s condition, possible suspects, or what may have led to the reported shooting. The investigation remains ongoing.

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The closure of Coronado Drive has caused disruptions around Clearwater Beach as officers continue their work at the scene. Police have advised the public to avoid the area until further notice to allow emergency crews to operate safely. Witnesses and visitors have taken to social media to share updates and videos from the location. One video circulating on X is claimed to show footage from the incident. The post accompanying the video stated: ‘Alleged video footage of the Clearwater Beach, FL shooting, moments ago.’

Recent Beach Shooting Incidents Raise Concerns

The Clearwater Beach incident comes amid heightened public attention surrounding several recent shooting-related emergencies at popular public venues across the United States. One such incident occurred on May 3, 2026, at Redondo Beach Pier in California. Reports of gunfire prompted authorities to order an evacuation as police responded to a potential barricaded suspect.

Witnesses reported a large-scale emergency operation involving SWAT teams and helicopters. The situation attracted additional attention because it unfolded during the BeachLife Festival, raising concerns among attendees and residents about safety at major public events.

Investigation Continues

Officials in Clearwater Beach have yet to provide additional information about the circumstances surrounding the reported shooting. Authorities are expected to release further details once investigators complete preliminary assessments and verify the facts.

For now, police continue to secure the area and urge the public to follow official guidance while the investigation remains active.

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Clearwater Beach Shooting: ‘Active Shooter’ Incident Sparks Panic Near Wyndham Grand Hotel | Watch
Tags: Active Shooter Reportsbreaking-newsClearwater Beach FloridaClearwater Beach NewsClearwater Beach ShootingCoronado Drive ClosureFlorida Emergency ResponseFlorida PoliceFlorida Shootingpolice investigationus crime newsWyndham Grand Hotel

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Clearwater Beach Shooting: ‘Active Shooter’ Incident Sparks Panic Near Wyndham Grand Hotel | Watch
Clearwater Beach Shooting: ‘Active Shooter’ Incident Sparks Panic Near Wyndham Grand Hotel | Watch
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