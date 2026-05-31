Viral Video: Tourist Opens Fire On Local Youth After Heated Argument In Himachal’s Kasol, 4 Arrested | WATCH

Himachal Pradesh: A violent altercation between a group of tourists from Punjab and local youths in Himachal Pradesh’s popular tourist town of Kasol ended in gunfire on Saturday evening, leaving one person injured and triggering widespread concern after a video of the incident surfaced online. The incident took place around 6 pm near a hotel in Kasol, a picturesque town located at the entrance of Parvati Valley, in the Kullu district, police officials said. A verbal dispute arose between a group of tourists and local youngsters, and soon it turned into a brawl.

During the fight, one of the tourists allegedly drew his gun and fired. It injured a local youth, identified as Yuvraj, in the leg, and panic broke out as the tourist spot was bustling.

Viral Video Captures Dramatic Chase

The incident followed a viral video, which shows an alleged suspect presumably chasing Yuvraj with a pistol in a bustling market, the footage showed. The clip sparked concern among residents and visitors, as Kasol is one of Himachal Pradesh’s most visited tourist destinations, known for attracting travelers from across the country.

This is from Kasol, one of the last surviving spots for international tourists. Tourists openly aiming guns at people in the middle of the market. The reason is still unknown, but this is where the state of law and order has reached. Guns being pointed at people in broad daylight… pic.twitter.com/5PtW5bLBXR — Nikhil saini (@iNikhilsaini) May 30, 2026

Injured Youth Out Of Danger

Following the shooting, local residents rushed the injured man to a nearby government hospital. Doctors are treating him for his injuries, and police said his condition is stable and he is out of danger. A police team from Manikaran Police Station reached the spot soon after the incident. Officers seized the firearm allegedly used in the shooting and detained four tourists from Punjab.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Manpreet Singh (29) from Tarn Taran, Aman Randhawa (22) from Amritsar, one accused from Ferozepur, and Karandeep Singh (22) from Gurdaspur.

Police said a fifth accused, identified as Taman from Batala in Gurdaspur district, fled the scene after the incident. Search operations are underway to locate and arrest him.

FIR Registered Under BNS Provisions

Investigators have registered an FIR and initiated legal action under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Police officials said further investigation is in progress and additional charges may be added based on the findings. Authorities have appealed for calm while assuring strict action against those involved in the shooting.

ALSO READ: Bulandshahr Neem Tree Money Rain: The Shocking Truth Behind 500 Rupee Notes Falling From the Sky