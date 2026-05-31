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Home > Regionals News > Viral Video: Tourist Opens Fire On Local Youth After Heated Argument In Himachal’s Kasol, 4 Arrested | WATCH

Viral Video: Tourist Opens Fire On Local Youth After Heated Argument In Himachal’s Kasol, 4 Arrested | WATCH

A local youth was injured after a tourist allegedly opened fire during a clash in Kasol, Himachal Pradesh. The incident, captured in a viral video, led to the arrest of four tourists from Punjab. Police have seized the weapon, registered an FIR, and launched a search for a fifth accused.

Tourist Opens Fire In Kasol After Argument, 4 Arrested (Screengrab From X)
Tourist Opens Fire In Kasol After Argument, 4 Arrested (Screengrab From X)

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: Sun 2026-05-31 16:27 IST

Himachal Pradesh: A violent altercation between a group of tourists from Punjab and local youths in Himachal Pradesh’s popular tourist town of Kasol ended in gunfire on Saturday evening, leaving one person injured and triggering widespread concern after a video of the incident surfaced online. The incident took place around 6 pm near a hotel in Kasol, a picturesque town located at the entrance of Parvati Valley, in the Kullu district, police officials said. A verbal dispute arose between a group of tourists and local youngsters, and soon it turned into a brawl.

During the fight, one of the tourists allegedly drew his gun and fired. It injured a local youth, identified as Yuvraj, in the leg, and panic broke out as the tourist spot was bustling.

Viral Video Captures Dramatic Chase

The incident followed a viral video, which shows an alleged suspect presumably chasing Yuvraj with a pistol in a bustling market, the footage showed. The clip sparked concern among residents and visitors, as Kasol is one of Himachal Pradesh’s most visited tourist destinations, known for attracting travelers from across the country.

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Injured Youth Out Of Danger

Following the shooting, local residents rushed the injured man to a nearby government hospital. Doctors are treating him for his injuries, and police said his condition is stable and he is out of danger. A police team from Manikaran Police Station reached the spot soon after the incident. Officers seized the firearm allegedly used in the shooting and detained four tourists from Punjab.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Manpreet Singh (29) from Tarn Taran, Aman Randhawa (22) from Amritsar, one accused from Ferozepur, and Karandeep Singh (22) from Gurdaspur.

Police said a fifth accused, identified as Taman from Batala in Gurdaspur district, fled the scene after the incident. Search operations are underway to locate and arrest him.

FIR Registered Under BNS Provisions

Investigators have registered an FIR and initiated legal action under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Police officials said further investigation is in progress and additional charges may be added based on the findings. Authorities have appealed for calm while assuring strict action against those involved in the shooting.

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Viral Video: Tourist Opens Fire On Local Youth After Heated Argument In Himachal’s Kasol, 4 Arrested | WATCH
Tags: Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita caseHimachal Pradesh newshome-hero-pos-7Kasol market firingKasol shootingKasol viral videoKullu district crimeParvati Valley incidentPunjab tourists arrested

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Viral Video: Tourist Opens Fire On Local Youth After Heated Argument In Himachal’s Kasol, 4 Arrested | WATCH

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Viral Video: Tourist Opens Fire On Local Youth After Heated Argument In Himachal’s Kasol, 4 Arrested | WATCH
Viral Video: Tourist Opens Fire On Local Youth After Heated Argument In Himachal’s Kasol, 4 Arrested | WATCH
Viral Video: Tourist Opens Fire On Local Youth After Heated Argument In Himachal’s Kasol, 4 Arrested | WATCH
Viral Video: Tourist Opens Fire On Local Youth After Heated Argument In Himachal’s Kasol, 4 Arrested | WATCH

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