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Home > Sports News > RCB vs GT: Will Kailash Kher Perform at The IPL 2026 Final Closing Ceremony at Narendra Modi Stadium?

RCB vs GT: Will Kailash Kher Perform at The IPL 2026 Final Closing Ceremony at Narendra Modi Stadium?

As Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans prepare for the IPL 2026 Final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, viral social media posts have fuelled speculation that celebrated singer Kailash Kher could perform ahead of the match. Reports also suggest that special entertainment acts and a grand pre-match spectacle are being planned for the title clash.

Narendra Modi Stadium Image Credit: ANI
Narendra Modi Stadium Image Credit: ANI

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Sun 2026-05-31 16:33 IST

IPL 2026 Closing Ceremony: On May 31, 2026 Sunday, The IPL final 2026 will be hosted by Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The final game featuring the defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Gujarat Titans (GT) is already great news. Still, fans have not held back their breath and have been eagerly awaiting the unveiling of additional aspects of the grand event albeit the focus will be on deciding the winner of the championship. However, the BCCI has not made any official announcement as to whether there will be a closing ceremony or not. Notably, the BCCI skipper on the usual opening ceremony at the start of the season in Chinnaswamy Stadium. 

RCB vs GT: Will there be an IPL 2026 closing ceremony?

Unlike the previous IPL seasons, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has maintained a low profile about the pre-match festivities this year. Up to the last game day, the board has not officially announced a grand closing ceremony. The move is similar to the IPL 2026 opening without the usual opening ceremony. Experts say the league’s cautiousness is due to the concern for security and better control of crowd during large events.

RCB vs GT: Why is BCCI skipping IPL 2026 Final closing ceremony?

Following the tragic stampede at Bengaluru in 2025, which led to the death of 11 people during RCB victory celebrations, IPL chairman Arun Dhumal had earlier hinted at celebrations with more controls. By the time the fans’ memorial was done, the season was already underway in Bengaluru. The final is expected to have a mid-innings entertainment segment in the IPL just like Qualifier 1 in Dharamshala which had a violin solo, light and laser show, and fireworks, but at present, no official announcement has been made.

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RCB vs GT: Kailash Kher to perform in IPL 2026 Final?

BCCI is yet to announce the closing ceremony of finals. At the start of the season, the board had also decided not to hold a grand opening ceremony.



Though, a video showing dancers rehearsing for what has been termed as the closing ritual was shared by an X (formerly Twitter) user. 



Besides, the same person revealed that musician Kailash Kher will be performing at the event. BCCI has not confirmed these reports.

RCB vs GT: How to watch IPL 2026 Closing Ceremony Live?

IPL has confirmed that there will be mid-innings entertainment during the last match telecast. But, BCCI has not officially announced any closing ceremony or other performances. The live coverage of the IPL 2026 final is expected to be on the official broadcast. Users can watch the RCB vs GT final at Narendra Modi Stadium on Star Sports channels on TV and live stream in on JioStar.

Also Read: RCB vs GT Injury News: Will Phil Salt Play Today’s IPL 2026 Final in Ahmedabad? Latest Updates on Shubman Gill And Mohammed Siraj; Check Predicted Playing XIs

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RCB vs GT: Will Kailash Kher Perform at The IPL 2026 Final Closing Ceremony at Narendra Modi Stadium?
Tags: ahmedabadbccigujarat-titansIPL 2026IPL 2026 finalKailash KherNarendra Modi StadiumRCB vs GTRoyal Challengers Bengaluru

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RCB vs GT: Will Kailash Kher Perform at The IPL 2026 Final Closing Ceremony at Narendra Modi Stadium?
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