RCB vs GT IPL 2026 Final: Will Rain Play Spoilsport at Narendra Modi Stadium And What Happens If the Match Is Washed Out? | All Possible Scenarios Explained

RCB vs GT IPL 2026 Final: Cricket fans all over the world are glued to their seats as defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) take on Gujarat Titans (GT) in the grand finale of IPL 2026 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. But as the clock runs down to first ball, nervous eyes are turning away from the team line-ups and to the sky above. Gujarat has seen pre-monsoon weather conditions bringing in an element of uncertainty and the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for the state for thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds.

RCB vs GT IPL 2026 Final: Current Weather Conditions in Ahmedabad

But even with the yellow alert in place conditions in Ahmedabad are very hot and dry. Temperatures during the day soared to 39°C—with a brutal “feels like” factor hovering around 46°C—supported by southwest winds at 6 mph and humidity at 38%.

Temperatures are forecast to ease gradually down to the more comfortable range of 31-33°C in the evening. Weather is very important for cricket fans and according to weather data there are 0% chances of rain during match hours. The sky will be clear with only very few clouds. While a small threat remains for brief localised disruption or high wind speeds, a full-scale downpour mid-match looks highly unlikely on Sunday night.

RCB vs GT IPL 2026 Final: What Are The Scenarios in Case of a Washout?

Even with optimistic forecasts for the evening, the high-stakes nature of an IPL final means tournament organisers are geared up for the absolute worst-case scenarios. If there is an unexpected thunderstorm in Ahmedabad and it results in persistent delays, the match won’t be given up immediately.

The Curtailed Match Scenario: The referees will do everything to get a game out. The rules allow for a much reduced match, with a minimum of five-overs-a-side required to count as a valid result. The final cut-off time for a five-over shootout is usually 11:55 PM IST.

The Reserve Day Activation: Unlike the group stages or earlier playoff qualifiers, the IPL final has a dedicated Reserve Day. If the weather prevents a five-over match from being played on Sunday, the final will be moved to Monday, June 1. The game would resume from the exact point it was left on Sunday with the same overs and score.

The League Standings Decider: If all hell breaks loose and Reserve Day on Monday is also a total washout with not a ball bowled, the tournament regulations state the champion will be decided on league standings.

In this ultimate washout scenario, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will be crowned the IPL 2026 champions. RCB, led by Rajat Patidar, finished the league stage on top of the points table with 18 points and a Net Run Rate (NRR) of +0.783. Gujarat Titans, led by Shubman Gill, finished runners-up with 18 points and an NRR of +0.695.

Thankfully, today’s readings suggest the trophy will be won with bat and ball and an uninterrupted blockbuster under the Ahmedabad lights is promised.

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