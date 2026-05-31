Ahmedabad Weather Rain Alert for RCB vs GT IPL Match Today: IMD Forecasts Thunderstorms, Possible Rain Delays at Narendra Modi Stadium

Ahmedabad Weather: The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 is coming to a close as the final draws upon us. The defending champions, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, having won Qualifier 1 in IPL 2026, face off against the home team, Gujarat Titans, who won Qualifier 2. The Narendra Modi Stadium will host the IPL 2026. Notably, both teams have won their only trophies at this venue and would be aiming to add another one to their tally. However, the Ahmedabad weather will be under the spotlight before the RCB vs GT final.

RCB vs GT: Ahmedabad Current Weather Conditions

The current weather in Ahmedabad indicates good news for cricket fans. In spite of the rain in the city yesterday, there might not be any tonight during the RCB vs GT IPL 2026 final. While the current Ahmedabad temperatures are slightly high, there is almost zero percent chance of rain.

RCB vs GT: Weather Forecast For Today’s IPL 2026 Final

The AccuWeather app indicates that the final will have a maximum temperature of 41 degrees and a minimum temperature of 31 degrees. Teams who win the toss may choose to chase because of the potential production of dew due to the sharp temperature shift.

Last 5 IPL Matches At Narendra Modi Stadium Ahmedabad

Match Date Match Final Match Result May 21, 2026 Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings Gujarat Titans Won By 89 Runs May 12, 2026 Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Gujarat Titans Won By 82 Runs May 3, 2026 Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings Gujarat Titans Won By 4 Wickets Apr 30, 2026 Gujarat Titans vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Gujarat Titans Won By 4 Wickets Apr 30, 2026 Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians Mumbai Indians Won By 99 Runs

RCB vs GT: Pitch Report And Ground Conditions

The pitch for the IPL 2026 final at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium tends to be batsman-friendly. The famous red-soil tracks of the stadium that provide true bounce and carry make the batters playing over the line and scoring fast from the very first ball quite straightforward. Though it is possible to successfully chase down scores of more than 200 runs, the teams batting first on this level pitch generally set the target beyond 210 runs to make it challenging for the opponents.

Last 10 Days Weather Report For Cricket Play in Ahmedabad

Date Maximum Temp (°C) Minimum Temp (°C) Weather Condition May 22, 2026 43°C 28°C Scorching and clear May 23, 2026 43°C 28°C Intense heatwave conditions May 24, 2026 43°C 28°C Dry and extremely hot May 25, 2026 43°C 28°C Hazy and severe heat May 26, 2026 40°C 29°C Clear, sunny skies May 27, 2026 43°C 28°C Blazing sunshine May 28, 2026 44°C 29°C Extreme heat, coastal humidity May 29, 2026 43°C 28°C Sunny and dry May 30, 2026 42°C 28°C Partly cloudy with a gentle breeze May 31, 2026 (Today) 39°C 29°C Sunny day, clear night (Passing clouds)

Even though it rained last night, the Ahmedabad weather in the last 10 days indicates that there might not be too many interruptions during the IPL 2026 Final. The clash between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans is likely to go uninterrupted. However, there will be high temperatures in the city, and as the night progresses, things will cool down substantially and it could raise some dew. The team winning the toss would be inclined to bowl first.

Also Read: RCB vs GT Dream11 Prediction IPL 2026 Final: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs, and Pitch Report — Captain, Vice-Captain Choices