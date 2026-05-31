Realme 16 5G Launched in India: Massive 7,000mAh Battery and AI Camera Features

Realme has officially launched the Realme 16 5G in India, expanding its 5G smartphone lineup with a focus on battery life, camera performance, and AI-powered features. The smartphone is aimed at users looking for a premium experience in the mid-range segment.

One of the biggest highlights of the Realme 16 5G is its massive 7,000mAh battery, which the company claims can deliver extended usage on a single charge. The device also supports fast charging, making it suitable for heavy smartphone users.

The smartphone features a 6.57-inch AMOLED display and is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6400 Turbo processor. Realme has also introduced an industry-first rear selfie mirror, allowing users to take high-quality selfies using the main rear camera.

In the camera department, the Realme 16 5G comes equipped with a 50MP AI-powered camera system designed to enhance portrait photography and overall image quality. Several AI-based editing and photography tools have also been included to improve the user experience.

The smartphone is available in multiple colour options and can be purchased through online and offline retail channels across India. With its large battery, 5G connectivity, and AI-driven features, the Realme 16 5G is expected to attract consumers looking for a feature-packed smartphone in 2026.