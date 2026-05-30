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Home > Tech and Auto News > Redmi Turbo 5 To Debut Soon In India: 120Hz OLED Display, Dimensity 8500 Chip, And Massive 7,500mAh Battery — Check All Specs And Launch Timeline

Redmi Turbo 5 To Debut Soon In India: 120Hz OLED Display, Dimensity 8500 Chip, And Massive 7,500mAh Battery — Check All Specs And Launch Timeline

Xiaomi is set to launch the Redmi Turbo 5 in India, featuring a 6.58-inch 120Hz OLED display, MediaTek Dimensity 8500 chip, massive 7,560mAh battery, and 100W fast charging.

Redmi Turbo 5
Redmi Turbo 5

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: Sat 2026-05-30 14:48 IST

Chinese smartphone giant Xiaomi is bringing the Redmi Turbo 5 to India, and the teasers are already up on Amazon. The company is leaning hard into the display angle, with phrases like “Engineered for Precision” and “Tuned for Clarity” doing the rounds on the product page. That kind of language usually means Xiaomi is going after gamers and people who spend a lot of time watching content on their phones. 



What makes this launch a little different is that the Turbo series has never come to India directly under the Redmi name before. It was always rebranded and sold as a POCO device. This time, it is coming as is. That is a shift worth noting. The phone is reportedly set to go official on June 18, alongside the Redmi 17 5G, and Amazon India already has a dedicated page up, so the launch is not far off. 

Redmi Turbo 5 Display and Design 

The screen is clearly the phone’s headline feature. It is a 6.58-inch 1.5K OLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 3,500 nits of peak brightness. That last number is genuinely impressive for this price range. Bright screens matter more than people realise, especially if you use your phone outdoors. 

The build also looks solid. There is a metal frame, an IP69 rating for dust and water resistance, and reports of RGB lighting around the camera module on the back. That last detail is clearly aimed at younger buyers. The design itself mirrors the Chinese version closely, with a flat rear panel and Redmi branding tucked in the bottom-left corner. 

Redmi Turbo 5 Power, Battery and Cameras 

Under the hood sits the MediaTek Dimensity 8500, built on a 4nm process with a peak clock speed of 3.4GHz. The GPU gets a 25 per cent graphics boost over the previous generation, along with AI improvements that should help with multitasking and gaming. It is not a flagship chip, but for the mid-range, it is a strong option. 

The battery is where things get really interesting. At 7,560mAh, this is a big cell, and 100W fast charging means you will not be sitting next to a socket for long. Most phones in this segment top out at around 5,000mAh, so Xiaomi is clearly making battery life a selling point here. 

Cameras are a dual rear setup, 50MP primary and 8MP secondary, with a 20MP front camera. Nothing groundbreaking, but should be more than enough for most daily use. 

Redmi Turbo 5 Price and Who It Is Up Against 

Xiaomi has not confirmed a price yet, but the phone is expected to land somewhere in the Rs 20,000 to Rs 25,000 range. At that price, it will go head to head with the OnePlus Nord series and iQOO Neo lineup, two segments that already have loyal buyers. The Turbo 5 has a strong battery and a bright display going for it. Whether that is enough to pull buyers away from established names will depend on how aggressively Xiaomi prices it when the time comes. 

Also Read: iPhone Ultra Design Leaked: Ultra-Thin Build, Dual Cameras, And Fast Charging — Check Specifications, Launch Timeline, And Price

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Redmi Turbo 5 To Debut Soon In India: 120Hz OLED Display, Dimensity 8500 Chip, And Massive 7,500mAh Battery — Check All Specs And Launch Timeline
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Redmi Turbo 5 To Debut Soon In India: 120Hz OLED Display, Dimensity 8500 Chip, And Massive 7,500mAh Battery — Check All Specs And Launch Timeline

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Redmi Turbo 5 To Debut Soon In India: 120Hz OLED Display, Dimensity 8500 Chip, And Massive 7,500mAh Battery — Check All Specs And Launch Timeline
Redmi Turbo 5 To Debut Soon In India: 120Hz OLED Display, Dimensity 8500 Chip, And Massive 7,500mAh Battery — Check All Specs And Launch Timeline
Redmi Turbo 5 To Debut Soon In India: 120Hz OLED Display, Dimensity 8500 Chip, And Massive 7,500mAh Battery — Check All Specs And Launch Timeline
Redmi Turbo 5 To Debut Soon In India: 120Hz OLED Display, Dimensity 8500 Chip, And Massive 7,500mAh Battery — Check All Specs And Launch Timeline

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