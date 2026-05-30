CSR Rules 2026: MCA Allows Companies To Use Zero Coupon Zero Principal Instruments Via Social Stock Exchange

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
iPhone fold Breaking News Ghaziabad ajith kumar mother death news Indian National Sentenced To 10 Years In US Trafficking donald trump health Chris Gayle Brent crude futures Henry Nowak Chicago 22k gold rate today Jammu and Kashmir Rain GT vs RR CNG price hike Mumbai Cuba News iPhone fold Breaking News Ghaziabad ajith kumar mother death news Indian National Sentenced To 10 Years In US Trafficking donald trump health Chris Gayle Brent crude futures Henry Nowak Chicago 22k gold rate today Jammu and Kashmir Rain GT vs RR CNG price hike Mumbai Cuba News iPhone fold Breaking News Ghaziabad ajith kumar mother death news Indian National Sentenced To 10 Years In US Trafficking donald trump health Chris Gayle Brent crude futures Henry Nowak Chicago 22k gold rate today Jammu and Kashmir Rain GT vs RR CNG price hike Mumbai Cuba News iPhone fold Breaking News Ghaziabad ajith kumar mother death news Indian National Sentenced To 10 Years In US Trafficking donald trump health Chris Gayle Brent crude futures Henry Nowak Chicago 22k gold rate today Jammu and Kashmir Rain GT vs RR CNG price hike Mumbai Cuba News
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
iPhone fold Breaking News Ghaziabad ajith kumar mother death news Indian National Sentenced To 10 Years In US Trafficking donald trump health Chris Gayle Brent crude futures Henry Nowak Chicago 22k gold rate today Jammu and Kashmir Rain GT vs RR CNG price hike Mumbai Cuba News iPhone fold Breaking News Ghaziabad ajith kumar mother death news Indian National Sentenced To 10 Years In US Trafficking donald trump health Chris Gayle Brent crude futures Henry Nowak Chicago 22k gold rate today Jammu and Kashmir Rain GT vs RR CNG price hike Mumbai Cuba News iPhone fold Breaking News Ghaziabad ajith kumar mother death news Indian National Sentenced To 10 Years In US Trafficking donald trump health Chris Gayle Brent crude futures Henry Nowak Chicago 22k gold rate today Jammu and Kashmir Rain GT vs RR CNG price hike Mumbai Cuba News iPhone fold Breaking News Ghaziabad ajith kumar mother death news Indian National Sentenced To 10 Years In US Trafficking donald trump health Chris Gayle Brent crude futures Henry Nowak Chicago 22k gold rate today Jammu and Kashmir Rain GT vs RR CNG price hike Mumbai Cuba News
LIVE TV
Home > Business News > CSR Rules 2026: MCA Allows Companies To Use Zero Coupon Zero Principal Instruments Via Social Stock Exchange

CSR Rules 2026: MCA Allows Companies To Use Zero Coupon Zero Principal Instruments Via Social Stock Exchange

MCA has notified CSR Amendment Rules 2026 allowing CSR through Zero Coupon Zero Principal Instruments on Social Stock Exchanges, with limits, safeguards, and SEBI oversight to enhance structured social funding.

CSR Rules 2026: MCA Allows Companies To Use Zero Coupon Zero Principal Instruments Via Social Stock Exchange

Published By: NewsX Webdesk
Last updated: Sat 2026-05-30 14:09 IST

The Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) has notified the Companies (Corporate Social Responsibility Policy) Amendment Rules, 2026, enabling companies to undertake Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) activities through “Zero Coupon Zero Principal Instruments” (ZCZP Instruments) listed on Social Stock Exchanges.

The amendments came into force on May 27, 2026, the date of their publication in the Official Gazette.

CSR Framework Expansion Via Social Stock Exchange

The move is aimed at expanding the scope of CSR implementation by allowing companies to channel funds through market-linked social instruments issued by Not for Profit Organisations (NPOs). The notification marks a significant step toward integrating CSR funding with the Social Stock Exchange ecosystem, which is regulated under the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI).

You Might Be Interested In

Under the amended rules, a “Not for Profit Organisation” (NPO) will have the same meaning as assigned under Regulation 292A of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018.

Introduction Of Zero Coupon Zero Principal Instruments

The notification also introduces a definition for “Zero Coupon Zero Principal Instrument”, describing it as a security issued by an NPO registered with the Social Stock Exchange segment of a recognised stock exchange in accordance with SEBI regulations.

The newly inserted Rule 4A allows companies to implement CSR projects through such instruments. However, expenditure on Zero Coupon Zero Principal Instruments cannot exceed 10 per cent of a company’s total CSR expenditure for the relevant financial year.

Compliance, Limits, And Safeguards

The amendment further provides that companies subscribing to these instruments will be exempt from conducting impact assessments for projects funded through them.

According to the notification, NPOs issuing Zero Coupon Zero Principal Instruments must undertake projects with a duration not exceeding three succeeding financial years from the date of issue. In addition, upon termination of the instrument’s listing, any unspent amount must be transferred to a fund specified under Schedule VII of the Companies Act, 2013, and a compliance report must be submitted to the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI).

The notification also clarified that the provisions of Rule 4 of the CSR Rules, except sub-rules (5) and (6), will apply to CSR implementation through Zero Coupon Zero Principal Instruments.

Objective Of The Amendment

The amendment seeks to facilitate greater participation of companies in social sector projects through Social Stock Exchange-listed instruments while establishing safeguards regarding utilisation of funds and project timelines.

(This article has been syndicated from ANI, Edited Just For Clarity)
Also Read: CNG Price Hike in Mumbai: ₹86/kg Puts Pressure On Daily Travel
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

CSR Rules 2026: MCA Allows Companies To Use Zero Coupon Zero Principal Instruments Via Social Stock Exchange
Tags: CSR Rules 2026MCA CSR Amendment Rules 2026Social Stock Exchange CSRZCZP InstrumentsZero Coupon Zero Principal Instruments

RELATED News

Will Dalal Street Bounce Back On Monday, June 1, 2026? SENSEX | NIFTY ON MONDAY

Is Today A Bank Holiday? Check The June 2026 Bank Holiday Calendar

Crude Oil Price Today: WTI Slips Below $87 As U.S.-Iran Ceasefire Hopes Ease Market Fears

Gold and Silver Prices Today In India On 30 May: Check Latest Rates In Major Cities NOW!

CNG Price Hike in Mumbai: ₹86/kg Puts Pressure On Daily Travel

LATEST NEWS

CSR Rules 2026: MCA Allows Companies To Use Zero Coupon Zero Principal Instruments Via Social Stock Exchange

Watch: Hyva Truck Rams Car On Odisha's Palasuni Bridge In Bhubaneswar

CUET UG 2026 Delayed at Some Centers; NTA Revises Afternoon Exam Timing

30 May 2026 Horoscope Today: Daily Astrology Predictions For All Zodiac Signs

India Breaks Into Top 5 Codex Markets Globally as AI Adoption Explodes: OpenAI

Vinesh Phogat vs WFI: Federation Makes U-Turn, Clears Asian Games 2026 Trials Entry in 53kg Category After Viral Circular — WATCH VIDEO

RBSE Supplementary Result 2026 Declared for Classes 10 and 12; Check Scorecard Download Link and Result Details

Why Is Obsession Facing Censorship In India? CBFC Removes Key Scenes

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi vs Virat Kohli: Did The Rajasthan Royals Teenager Break RCB Legend’s Record For Most Runs in an IPL Season?

Watch: Uttarakhand Weekend Rush Triggers 25-30km Traffic Jam In Joshimath

CSR Rules 2026: MCA Allows Companies To Use Zero Coupon Zero Principal Instruments Via Social Stock Exchange

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

CSR Rules 2026: MCA Allows Companies To Use Zero Coupon Zero Principal Instruments Via Social Stock Exchange

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

CSR Rules 2026: MCA Allows Companies To Use Zero Coupon Zero Principal Instruments Via Social Stock Exchange
CSR Rules 2026: MCA Allows Companies To Use Zero Coupon Zero Principal Instruments Via Social Stock Exchange
CSR Rules 2026: MCA Allows Companies To Use Zero Coupon Zero Principal Instruments Via Social Stock Exchange
CSR Rules 2026: MCA Allows Companies To Use Zero Coupon Zero Principal Instruments Via Social Stock Exchange

QUICK LINKS