Will Dalal Street Bounce Back On Monday, June 1, 2026? GIFT Nifty, US-Iran Peace Hopes And Falling Crude Oil Signal Positive Start

Stock Market On Monday: Crash on Friday, Comeback on Monday? Global Signals Hint at a Surprising Twist- After a bruising Friday that left investors staring at deep red screens, the stock market might be gearing up for a sort of interesting start to the new week, in a way. The BSE Sensex tumbled 1,092 points while the Nifty 50 slid 359 points in the previous session, which is why people started worrying that the selling pressure could stretch into Monday. Still, markets rarely roll in one direction only, and this time the global setup seems to be hinting at something else. Over the weekend, a potential US-Iran peace breakthrough helped lift the mood across international markets, pushing Wall Street’s major benchmarks to fresh record highs while, at the same time, easing crude oil prices. That mix is usually treated as a decent sign for risk assets, especially equities. Also, GIFT Nifty is holding a healthy premium over Friday’s closing levels, meaning domestic desks could open with a flat-to-positive tilt.

So the key question right now is: was Friday’s fall the beginning of something larger, or just a sharp shakeout before the market finally finds its balance? Monday’s opening bell, honestly, will likely provide the first clues.

Global & Domestic Stock Market Cues

Global Cues

Wall Street at Record Highs: US markets ended at fresh all-time highs, boosting global investor confidence.

US markets ended at fresh all-time highs, boosting global investor confidence. US-Iran Ceasefire Progress: Easing Middle East tensions improved overall market sentiment.

Easing Middle East tensions improved overall market sentiment. Crude Oil Prices Fall: Brent crude continued to decline, which is positive for oil-importing countries like India.

Brent crude continued to decline, which is positive for oil-importing countries like India. US Tech Stocks Rally: Strong earnings and AI demand lifted technology stocks, supporting global IT sentiment.

Strong earnings and AI demand lifted technology stocks, supporting global IT sentiment. Dollar Weakens: A softer US dollar may help attract foreign investment into emerging markets.

Domestic Cues

GIFT Nifty Signals Positive Opening: Trading at a premium of around 139 points over Nifty’s Friday close.

Trading at a premium of around 139 points over Nifty’s Friday close. Relief Rally Possible: Friday’s sharp fall could trigger bargain buying if positive global cues persist.

Friday’s sharp fall could trigger bargain buying if positive global cues persist. Oil-Sensitive Sectors in Focus: Autos, Aviation, Paints, and Oil & Gas stocks may benefit from lower crude prices.

Autos, Aviation, Paints, and Oil & Gas stocks may benefit from lower crude prices. IT Stocks Could Lead Gains: Strong US tech performance may support TCS, Infosys, and Tech Mahindra.

Strong US tech performance may support TCS, Infosys, and Tech Mahindra. FII Pressure May Ease: A weaker dollar and improving global sentiment could slow foreign investor selling.

Stock Market On Friday

Friday sort of turned into a rough, painful session for Dalal Street, with the benchmark indices seeing a sharp late-hour sell-off that kinda rattled investor sentiment a lot. The BSE Sensex slid 1,092 points to finish at 74,775.74, while the NSE Nifty 50 dropped 359 points to end at 23,547.75. This sell-off pretty much erased nearly ₹6 lakh crore from investor wealth and also pushed market volatility much higher, with the India VIX rising 9% to 16.35.

Selling wasn’t just limited to one corner of the market; it was widespread across sectors. Realty, Auto, Metal, and Oil & Gas stocks fell roughly around 2% each. Even the big names couldn’t escape. Reliance Industries, Power Grid, NTPC, Tata Steel, Mahindra & Mahindra, Bajaj Finance, and InterGlobe Aviation showed up among the major laggards, pointing to how broad-based Friday’s weakness really was.

10 Things to Watch On Monday’s Stock Market

GIFT Nifty signals a pretty strong start , like a gap-up open of roughly 139 points, maybe even aiming to reverse what happened on Friday with that sharp sell-off, y’know.

, like a gap-up open of roughly 139 points, maybe even aiming to reverse what happened on Friday with that sharp sell-off, y’know. US-Iran ceasefire relief is also in the picture. That 60-day extension has cooled down some geopolitical pressure, and that’s been lifting global market mood too.

is also in the picture. That 60-day extension has cooled down some geopolitical pressure, and that’s been lifting global market mood too. Crude oil prices are in focus now , because Brent slipping could end up giving some comfort to oil-sensitive names like Autos, Aviation, Paints, and Oil & Gas.

, because Brent slipping could end up giving some comfort to oil-sensitive names like Autos, Aviation, Paints, and Oil & Gas. IT stocks might end up leading the move , mainly because US tech shares are doing well. On top of that, Dell’s 33% surge could pull Indian IT majors along with it.

, mainly because US tech shares are doing well. On top of that, Dell’s 33% surge could pull Indian IT majors along with it. Meanwhile, Wall Street is sitting near record highs. Fresh all-time levels in the US should be a decent positive backdrop for domestic equities.

Fresh all-time levels in the US should be a decent positive backdrop for domestic equities. FII activity is not something investors can ignore. They’ll watch foreign fund flows closely, especially after Friday’s ₹6,881 crore MSCI-linked sell-off, which was pretty noticeable.

They’ll watch foreign fund flows closely, especially after Friday’s ₹6,881 crore MSCI-linked sell-off, which was pretty noticeable. For key levels, traders will likely watch whether Nifty 50 manages to stay above 23,400 and whether Nifty Bank holds 54,200. That hold will matter a lot.

whether Nifty 50 manages to stay above 23,400 and whether Nifty Bank holds 54,200. That hold will matter a lot. Then there’s the monsoon and inflation angle. The IMD forecast still being below normal is a major domestic risk factor, even if markets want to look past it.

The IMD forecast still being below normal is a major domestic risk factor, even if markets want to look past it. Also, keep an eye on volatility. India VIX jumped 9% to 16.35, which basically hints at sharp intraday swings.

India VIX jumped 9% to 16.35, which basically hints at sharp intraday swings. So it’s risk-on sentiment versus domestic weakness. Global developments are supporting the tone, but lingering internal worries could still keep the markets choppy.

Weekly Performance Table (May 25 – May 29, 2026) Index Weekly Opening (May 25, 2026) Weekly Closing (May 29, 2026) Net Weekly Change (Points) Net Weekly Change (%) BSE Sensex 75,414.94 74,775.74 -639.20 -0.85% NSE Nifty 50 23,719.30 23,547.75 -171.55 -0.72% (Disclaimer: This is for informational purposes only, not financial advice.) Also Read: CNG Price Hike in Mumbai: ₹86/kg Puts Pressure On Daily Travel…