Watch: Bihar Teacher Seen Arguing With Police After Husband’s Complaint Over Alleged Affair

A dramatic confrontation involving a Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) appointed teacher, her husband and police officers has sparked widespread attention in Bihar’s Hajipur after videos of the incident went viral on social media. The whole controversy is connected to Gunjan Kumari, a government school teacher. According to reports, she got into a heated argument with police personnel after her husband, Aman Kumar, claimed that he had seen her with another man inside a rented place in Hajipur’s Lichchavi Nagar area. In the middle of it, one police officer warned Kumari not to create a law and order issue, but she answered back in a sharp tone, saying that no one could ‘teach her a lesson’. Ever since, the incident has turned into a major talking point across the district.

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What Happened Here?

The whole controversy started after Aman Kumar, a resident of Bidupur in Vaishali district, got in touch with police saying he had caught his wife with her alleged lover, inside a rented house. As Aman explained, he got word that a man called Prem Prakash was repeatedly showing up at the place where Gunjan had allegedly been staying apart from him, for nearly a year. Then, on May 23, acting on that tip, Aman went to the address and said he saw the two together, which is when he raised the matter and informed the authorities. Police then arrived at the spot and stepped in as tempers started rising, and that’s how the confrontation now viral happened, grabbing a lot of public attention.

What Did The Husband Say?

Aman has also been making a few allegations about the couple’s personal history. He says that after their marriage in 2013, he backed Gunjan’s education and her career wishes, even when money was really tight. In his account, he sold their ancestral land, so she could pursue higher studies, which he says included her graduation, her B.Ed. degree and then preparation for the BPSC teacher recruitment exam. He also claims that because of his efforts she was able to land a teaching job after clearing the BPSC TRE-02 examination. But Aman then alleges that their relationship started to sour after her appointment, and later she allegedly grew close to Prem Prakash, whom he describes as a past college acquaintance.

What Did Their Son Say?

According To Media reports, the whole argument got even serious after the couple’s 10-year-old son testified against mother. The child reportedly stated that Prem Prakash often came by their home, and that he was told to call him a relative if someone else asked about it. The boy also alleges he was frequently sent away whenever the visitor arrived. Still, these are claims made within the family, so they have not been independently confirmed by authorities. Police haven’t announced any official findings, and no criminal case tied to these allegations has been made public.

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