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Home > Regionals News > Kolkata Weather Update Today (29-May-2026): Temperature Drops After Sudden Thunderstorm, IMD Issues Orange Alert; Check 15-Day Forecast

Kolkata Weather Update Today (29-May-2026): Temperature Drops After Sudden Thunderstorm, IMD Issues Orange Alert; Check 15-Day Forecast

A powerful Kalbaishakhi storm hit Kolkata on Friday afternoon, turning the sky dark and bringing heavy rain, thunder and strong winds across the city and nearby districts.

Kolkata weather update (Image: AI-generated)
Kolkata weather update (Image: AI-generated)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Fri 2026-05-29 16:38 IST

Weather Kolkata: The weather situation in Kolkata changed dramatically on Friday afternoon as a powerful Kalbaishakhi storm swept across the city and nearby districts exactly as forecast by the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Since morning, the sky over Kolkata remained partly cloudy, but around 2 pm, thick black clouds suddenly covered the city, turning daytime into near darkness within minutes. Heavy rain, thunder, lightning and gusty winds started affecting several areas, while vehicles were seen moving with headlights on even during the afternoon. The sudden storm created problems for office commuters on the last working day of the week as traffic slowed down in many areas due to rain and strong winds. The weather Kolkata update also showed heavy rainfall in surrounding districts including Howrah, Hooghly and North 24 Parganas. According to the Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore, the wet spell is expected to continue through the weekend and into next week.

What is the weather today across Kolkata? Live temperature & IMD updates

As per reports, Tthe latest weather Kolkata forecast said the city is expected to witness a generally cloudy sky through the day along with intermittent thunderstorms and evening rain. The maximum temperature is likely to remain around 35˚C while the minimum temperature may settle near 26˚C.

Details Information
Maximum Temperature 35˚C
Minimum Temperature 26˚C
Sunrise Time 4:53 AM
Sunset Time 6:16 PM
Moonrise Time 4:01 PM
Moonset Time 2:47 AM

Reports say that meteorologists also said gusty winds between 40 and 50 kmph were blowing across Kolkata and nearby suburbs. The roaring sound of thunderclouds and repeated lightning flashes added to the severe weather conditions.

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Yesterday (28-May-2026) vs today (29-May-2026) weather comparison: Which parts saw rain, heatwave or sudden changes?

In Kolkata, on Thursday, there was a high of 34.4˚C, which was 0.7 degree lower than average, and a low of 28.2˚C, 1 degree higher than average. But on Friday, the weather Kolkata trend suddenly changed because of the Kalbaishakhi storm phenomenon.

Salt Lake recorded 44.7 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours, the highest in south Bengal. Gusty winds were also reported from Kolkata and neighbouring districts on Thursday evening. The IMD said the same weather system later intensified and impacted Kolkata more strongly on Friday.

How will weather impact city-wise travel advisory

The sudden weather Kolkata changes created concern among office travellers and daily commuters. Since Friday was the final working day of the week, many people were preparing to return home early when the storm hit the city, as per reports. 

Heavy rain and strong winds slowed traffic movement in several parts of Kolkata. Many commuters also feared delays in train and bus services due to waterlogging, poor visibility and crowd pressure during peak office hours. Authorities advised people to stay indoors or take shelter in safe places during intense thunderstorms.

What are the IMD weather alerts today? Rain, heatwave & storm warnings explained

According to reports, the IMD issued an orange alert for several districts including West Burdwan, Birbhum, East Burdwan and Bankura. According to the department, these districts may witness intense thunderstorms with wind speeds between 50 and 60 kmph along with heavy rainfall over the next few hours.

The Alipore Meteorological Department also warned that light to moderate rain and gusty winds would continue in Kolkata and adjoining districts for the next several hours. The weather Kolkata alert asked residents to remain cautious due to sudden thunderstorms and lightning activity.

What is the 15-day weather forecast? Rainfall, temperature & trend analysis

Date Max Temp Min Temp Weather Condition Rain Chances
May 30 33˚C 26˚C Thunderstorms and cloudy sky High
May 31 34˚C 27˚C Evening rain likely Moderate
June 1 35˚C 27˚C Humid with scattered showers Moderate
June 2 34˚C 28˚C Intermittent thunderstorms High
June 3 33˚C 27˚C Cloudy with gusty winds Moderate
June 4 35˚C 28˚C Evening rain and thunder Moderate
June 5 34˚C 27˚C Partly cloudy with showers Moderate
June 6 33˚C 26˚C Light rain likely High
June 7 34˚C 27˚C Humid and cloudy Moderate
June 8 35˚C 28˚C Thunderstorms expected High
June 9 34˚C 27˚C Rain with gusty winds Moderate
June 10 33˚C 26˚C Cloudy skies and drizzle Moderate
June 11 34˚C 27˚C Evening thunderstorms High
June 12 35˚C 28˚C Warm and humid conditions Low
June 13 34˚C 27˚C Scattered rain showers Moderate

The weather Kolkata forecast suggests the wet spell may continue through next week, bringing temporary relief from the humid summer heat even though public movement may remain affected during sudden evening storms.

Also Read: UAE Weather Today (29 May 2026): Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah Set for Scorching 40°C+ Temperatures Amid Intense Summer Heat    

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Kolkata Weather Update Today (29-May-2026): Temperature Drops After Sudden Thunderstorm, IMD Issues Orange Alert; Check 15-Day Forecast
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Kolkata Weather Update Today (29-May-2026): Temperature Drops After Sudden Thunderstorm, IMD Issues Orange Alert; Check 15-Day Forecast
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Kolkata Weather Update Today (29-May-2026): Temperature Drops After Sudden Thunderstorm, IMD Issues Orange Alert; Check 15-Day Forecast
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