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Home > Regionals News > Video: Samajwadi Party Woman Leader Beaten Inside House, CCTV Footage Goes Viral

Video: Samajwadi Party Woman Leader Beaten Inside House, CCTV Footage Goes Viral

Samajwadi Party women’s district president, Gargi Singh Patel was assaulted inside her Chandauli home by a group of people, the incident was caught on CCTV and is now going viral across social media.

Video: Samajwadi Party Woman Leader Beaten Inside House, CCTV Footage Goes Viral (Image: X)
Video: Samajwadi Party Woman Leader Beaten Inside House, CCTV Footage Goes Viral (Image: X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: Fri 2026-05-29 14:02 IST

A major political uproar came up in the Chandauli district of Uttar Pradesh, after Samajwadi Party (SP) women’s district president Gargi Singh Patel was beaten and brutally assaulted inside her home by a group of people. The incident is said to be pretty shocking, it was captured on surveillance cameras installed inside the residence, and since then it’s been doing rounds in political circles and social media too. Meanwhile, clips going viral on social media appear to show multiple persons entering the premises, and then physically attacking the woman leader. So basically, the whole matter has really escalated in the district , and opposition leaders are now demanding faster arrests and ‘harsh measures’ against whoever is named in the case.

Watch Video

What Happened Here?

As per reports, the attack happened when the accused reportedly forcefully barged into Gargi Singh Patel’s house, and then assaulted her in a brutal way. The CCTV footage, which quickly went viral on various social media platforms, has now become a key point in this entire controversy. In the video, a group of people can be seen confronting, and then attacking the SP leader right inside the residence premises, without any hesitation. The video and images have come under widespread criticism with many users questioning the state of law and order, and also raising serious concerns regarding the safety of political women. The exact reason for the attack remains unknown, and local police are said to be ‘investigating the video’.

What Did Samajwadi Party Say Regarding The Attack?

The incident has also sparked strong political responses from various political parties in the state of Uttar Pradesh. Samajwadi Party leaders slammed the attack, saying administration was not doing much to ensure the security of its opposition workers, women leaders among others. Party supporters are now insisting that quick police action and punishment of the accused be meted out while several political voices across the board are holding it unpalatable and deeply disturbing. As that CCTV clip keeps getting shared online and reaches more people, the pressure on local authorities is rising, to carry out a speedy and clear probe. 

Also Read: Viral Video: Agra Muslim Family Celebrates Bakrid With Goat-Themed Cake Instead Of Traditional Sacrifice | WATCH

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Video: Samajwadi Party Woman Leader Beaten Inside House, CCTV Footage Goes Viral
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Video: Samajwadi Party Woman Leader Beaten Inside House, CCTV Footage Goes Viral
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