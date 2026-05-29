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Home > Regionals News > Patna Weather Today 29 May 2026: IMD Predicts Rain And Thunderstorms, Check 10-Day Forecast Here

Patna Weather Today 29 May 2026: IMD Predicts Rain And Thunderstorms, Check 10-Day Forecast Here

Patna is expected to witness rain, thunderstorms and strong winds over the next two days, bringing much needed relief from intense heat and humidity.

Patna Weather Today 29 May 2026 (Image: AI Generated)
Patna Weather Today 29 May 2026 (Image: AI Generated)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: Fri 2026-05-29 09:40 IST

Patna Weather Today 29 May 2026: For the next two days there will be a significant change in the weather pattern for residents of Patna and surrounding areas, providing them some respite from scorching heat and humidity. Rain or thunderstorms will occur in Patna district and its adjoining areas on Friday as per the latest forecast of the Meteorological Centre. Dark clouds will prevail in the sky while strong winds of 30-40 kmph can also blow in several areas, the weather department has said. Lightning has also been mentioned as a danger and people have been advised to not be in open space areas during adverse weather conditions. People have been warned to stay indoors as much as possible and to seek shelter in storms and heavy rain.

Patna Weather Today 29 May 2026: Temperature Today

Around 1 PM, rain is expected. The temperature right now is 30°C. Highest temperature predicted is 36°C and lowest 27°C. The change in climate will provide much relief from the scorching summer heat that has been prevailing over the past few days in Bihar’s capital, meteorologists say. Heavy precipitation and high winds are forecast, which will bring a marked decrease in the daytime temperatures and make the weather more pleasant for people. The officials declared that the favorable weather is not just going to be experienced by this day alone and might last for at least the next two days. With the cooler weather, high humidity and the heat will not inflict the same discomfort on people feeling the effects of the rising temperatures, providing temporary relief.

Check Patna 10-Day Forecast

Patna Weather Today 29 May 2026: IMD Predicts Rain And Thunderstorms, Check 10-Day Forecast Here

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Till When Will The Rainy Period Last?

But the India Meteorological Department has warned that the relief might not last long. The weather is going to shift again after May 31 when the skies are supposed to clear up and the sun is supposed to come out to play in the city once more. Clear skies will be met with rising temperatures, as hot and humid weather sets back in. Patna had already seen a slight fall in the temperature on Thursday in the morning and afternoon due to cloudy weather. The hottest temperature in the city was 34.7 °C while the lowest temperature recorded was 26.2 °C. The next couple of days will be relatively clear and pleasant before the heat returns.

Also Read: Varanasi Weather Today [ May 29, 2026]: IMD Predicts Rain, Thunderstorms And Hailstorms Till May 31 As Heatwave Weakens, Check 10-Day Forecast Here

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Patna Weather Today 29 May 2026: IMD Predicts Rain And Thunderstorms, Check 10-Day Forecast Here
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Patna Weather Today 29 May 2026: IMD Predicts Rain And Thunderstorms, Check 10-Day Forecast Here
Patna Weather Today 29 May 2026: IMD Predicts Rain And Thunderstorms, Check 10-Day Forecast Here
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