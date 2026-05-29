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Home > India News > Varanasi Weather Today [ May 29, 2026]: IMD Predicts Rain, Thunderstorms And Hailstorms Till May 31 As Heatwave Weakens, Check 10-Day Forecast Here

Varanasi Weather Today [ May 29, 2026]: IMD Predicts Rain, Thunderstorms And Hailstorms Till May 31 As Heatwave Weakens, Check 10-Day Forecast Here

A fresh spell of rain has brought relief from the scorching heat in Varanasi as the IMD predicts thunderstorms, lightning, hailstorms, and cloudy skies till May 31.

Varanasi weather (AI IMAGE)
Varanasi weather (AI IMAGE)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: Fri 2026-05-29 08:01 IST

VARANASI WEATHER: A fresh spell of showers changed the weather for good in Varanasi. The IMD has predicted a partly cloudy sky with ‘one or two spells’ of rain or thundershowers in the city till 31st May. The heatwave has been broken by the easterly winds, but there remains a lot of heat. The temperature on Thursday was 40 degrees Celsius. Clouds with lightning and thunder are forecast to reach by late night, says the Meteorological Department. Light showers will also be possible in some areas. Expect thunderstorms, rain, lightning and even hailstorms on May 29th, 30th and 31st. This weather phenomenon can impact not only Varanasi but also the adjoining districts.

Will it continue to rain in Varanasi? 

There will be a weather change in the coming hours in Varanasi and other parts of eastern Uttar Pradesh. The devastating heat wave is expected to subside gradually in the following days, and pre-monsoon conditions are likely to take place soon with increased cloudiness, providing some relief to the people. Weather forecasts call for cloudy skies all this week. Temperatures are likely to stay normal despite the fact that it is still a Nautapa period. The weather has already improved with increased humidity and a drop in temperature.

Varanasi 10-day forecast

Varanasi Weather Today [ May 29, 2026]: IMD Predicts Rain, Thunderstorms And Hailstorms Till May 31 As Heatwave Weakens, Check 10-Day Forecast Here

Why is the monsoon delayed in India? 

Earlier, the IMD had predicted that the monsoon would arrive in the state of Kerala by May 26, almost five days before the June 1 start date for the season. The onset didn’t occur in time due to the weakening of the monsoon winds, along with no sustained activity of rainfall at the Kerala coast.

It should be noted here that the weakening of monsoon winds was caused by cyclonic activity in the Bay of Bengal, causing the monsoon winds to weaken. However, at the moment, experts don’t consider it a worrying factor.

When will monsoon arrive in North India? 

For those residing in northern India and enduring excessive heat, one thing that comes to mind is when will it rain. Presently, there are no indications from IMD that this part of India may experience a delay in monsoon arrival.

ALSO READ: Delhi Weather Today 29 May 2026: Rain Likely To End Severe Heatwave, Temperatures Set To Drop

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Varanasi Weather Today [ May 29, 2026]: IMD Predicts Rain, Thunderstorms And Hailstorms Till May 31 As Heatwave Weakens, Check 10-Day Forecast Here
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Varanasi Weather Today [ May 29, 2026]: IMD Predicts Rain, Thunderstorms And Hailstorms Till May 31 As Heatwave Weakens, Check 10-Day Forecast Here

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Varanasi Weather Today [ May 29, 2026]: IMD Predicts Rain, Thunderstorms And Hailstorms Till May 31 As Heatwave Weakens, Check 10-Day Forecast Here
Varanasi Weather Today [ May 29, 2026]: IMD Predicts Rain, Thunderstorms And Hailstorms Till May 31 As Heatwave Weakens, Check 10-Day Forecast Here
Varanasi Weather Today [ May 29, 2026]: IMD Predicts Rain, Thunderstorms And Hailstorms Till May 31 As Heatwave Weakens, Check 10-Day Forecast Here
Varanasi Weather Today [ May 29, 2026]: IMD Predicts Rain, Thunderstorms And Hailstorms Till May 31 As Heatwave Weakens, Check 10-Day Forecast Here

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