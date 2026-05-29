Supreme Court’s Stern Remark On Dowry Harassment: ‘Why Do Boys Marry Girls And Then Insult Them And Their Families?’

The Supreme Court on Friday made strong observations against dowry harassment while refusing to grant relief to a member of a husband’s family convicted in a dowry death case from Chhattisgarh. The court said a strong message must go out against the humiliation and harassment faced by brides and their families in matrimonial homes. A bench of Justice BV Nagarathna and Justice Ujjal Bhuyan dismissed the appeal filed by the younger brother-in-law of a woman who died in 2010 after allegedly facing repeated dowry demands and cruelty. The Supreme Court remarks came during the hearing of the appeal challenging his conviction in the case. The woman was found hanging in her matrimonial home within seven years of marriage, and prosecutors claimed she had been repeatedly harassed for cash and a car by her husband and in-laws.

Strong observations from judges during hearing on dowry harassment

As per reports, during the hearing, the Supreme Court strongly criticised the behaviour of the husband’s family and questioned why brides and their relatives continue to face humiliation after marriage.

“Why do boys marry girls and then insult them and their families? Let a message go out that they cannot continue insulting the bride and her family,” Justice Nagarathna observed in court. The bench made it clear that it was not inclined to interfere with the findings of the lower courts. The judges repeatedly stressed that cases involving dowry harassment and cruelty against women cannot be treated lightly.

Justice Bhuyan also expressed concern over how such behaviour has become common even among educated families. “These are educated people,” he remarked during the proceedings.

What happened in the 2010 Chhattisgarh dowry death case

Reports say that the case dates back to 2010 in Chhattisgarh, where a married woman was found hanging inside her matrimonial home. According to the prosecution, she had been facing repeated harassment and dowry demands from her husband’s family soon before her death. Her family members told investigators that they were repeatedly pressured for money and other financial demands, including a car. The prosecution argued that the woman was subjected to cruelty and harassment linked to dowry demands over a period of time.

The trial court later ruled that the woman’s death had taken place under unnatural circumstances within seven years of marriage. Under Indian law, this created a legal presumption of dowry death. Several members of the husband’s family were convicted under Sections 304B for dowry death, 306 for abetment of suicide and 498A for cruelty and harassment. The Chhattisgarh High Court later upheld those convictions.

Supreme court rejects arguments made by petitioner’s lawyer

During Friday’s hearing, the lawyer appearing for the petitioner argued before the Supreme Court that only Section 498A had been applied against his client. The counsel also claimed that the allegations against him were not strong enough to justify the conviction.

However, the bench refused to accept the argument. “You should be happy that it is only 498A and only three years,” Justice Nagarathna told the counsel. The judge also criticised what she described as a pattern of financial pressure inside matrimonial homes. “Attempt is to squeeze the bride and her family,” she observed while referring to allegations that the woman’s family had been repeatedly insulted and pressured for money, as per reports.

When the petitioner’s lawyer raised concerns about delay in filing the FIR, the Supreme court dismissed the argument and said, “Let the message go. This is how brides are treated.”

Appeal dismissed as court says message against dowry abuse is necessary

The Supreme court ultimately upheld the findings of both the trial court and the Chhattisgarh High Court and dismissed the appeal filed by the younger brother-in-law.

The observations made by the bench once again showed the judiciary’s concern over dowry-related harassment and violence against women. The Supreme court stressed that society must stop normalising the humiliation and financial coercion faced by brides and their families after marriage.

Also Read: Delhi HC Refuses Immediate Relief To Cockroach Janta Party Over Blocking X Handle: ‘There Are Far Reaching Issues’