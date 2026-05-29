Weather Today (29 May, 2026) Live Updates: Heatwave Alerts, IMD Prediction Rain & Thunderstorm Chances; Check Current Temperature of Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bangalore, Chennai, Ahmedabad

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India Weather Today (29 May, 2026) Live Updates: The weather pattern seems to be shifting quite a bit across India on May 29, 2026. IMD says a break from the heat wave is likely in a few northern states, but at the same time there may be a real push of thunderstorms, heavy downpours and strong winds over many areas. Western disturbances along with easterly winds moving into the northwest are expected to cause a noticeable cooling across Delhi-NCR, Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan. In the next two days, some places could see temperatures fall by around 6-10°C, IMD has stated.

The heavy rain and thunderstorm alerts are issued for almost 15 states covering Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Assam. During thunderstorms wind speeds may reach 70-90kmph in isolated areas while lightning and hailstorm activity may occur. Authorities have urged residents not to travel during storm hours and to use weather updates to keep them up to date. The showers are likely to provide welcome relief from the sweltering day temperatures above 44°C in a number of northern and central states earlier this week.

Widespread rain will be likely in the eastern and north eastern parts of India during the coming days. Heavy rain warnings are still in order in Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, West Bengal and other North Eastern states where there is a risk of possible local flooding and disruptions to transport services. Thunderstorms with gusty winds and brief heavy rainfall are also expected in the other southern states such as Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh during the day. IMD has also said that the weather is getting conducive for the extension of the southwest monsoon in the Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal to more parts.

The isolated hot wave situation could continue over some parts of Vidarbha, eastern Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan for a day or so thereafter, gradually easing off. The change in weather now, experts say, is a transition to pre monsoon weather in major parts of India. People living in areas that experience storms have been warned to be careful because there could be lightning strikes, trees falling and temporary power outages.