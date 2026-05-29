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Home > India News > Adhik Purnima 2026: Date, Time, Importance, Rituals, Remedies, And Religious Significance

Adhik Purnima 2026: Date, Time, Importance, Rituals, Remedies, And Religious Significance

Adhik Purnima 2026: Know the date, puja time, importance, rituals, remedies, fasting rules, religious significance, and Vishnu worship details for Purushottam Maas Purnima.

Adhik Purnima 2026: Date, Time, Importance, Rituals, Remedies, And Religious Significance (Photo generated by AI)
Adhik Purnima 2026: Date, Time, Importance, Rituals, Remedies, And Religious Significance (Photo generated by AI)

Published By: Harshita Gothi
Published: Fri 2026-05-29 20:41 IST

Adhik Purnima is one of the most sacred full moon days in Hinduism. It comes during Adhik Maas, also known as Purushottam Maas, which is an extra lunar month that occurs once every few years in the Hindu calendar. This special Purnima is dedicated mainly to Lord Vishnu and Lord Satyanarayan.

Worship, fasting, charity, mantra chanting, and spiritual activities performed on Adhik Purnima are deemed to bring multiple blessings, peace, prosperity, and spiritual growth to devotees. The day is believed to be highly auspicious for removing negativity and gaining divine grace.

As per Hindu beliefs, Adhik Maas is very special to Lord Vishnu and thus Adhik Purnima is more powerful than a regular Purnima.

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What is Adhik Purnima?

Adhik Purnima is the Full Moon day that occurs during Adhik Maas or Purushottam Maas. Adhik Maas is added to the Hindu lunar calendar approximately once every three years to balance the lunar and solar calendars.

This sacred period is considered highly spiritual in Sanatan Dharma. Devotees spend the whole month in worship, prayers, fasting, charity, reading the holy scriptures, and worshipping Lord Vishnu.

Adhik Purnima symbolizes:

  • Spiritual purification
  • Mental peace
  • Positive energy
  • Divine blessings
  • Completion and fulfillment
  • Prosperity and harmony

Adhik Purnima 2026 Date and Time

Event Date & Time
Adhik Purnima Vrat Date Saturday, May 30, 2026
Udaya Tithi Purnima Sunday, May 31, 2026
Purnima Tithi Begins May 30, 2026, at 11:57 AM
Purnima Tithi Ends May 31, 2026, at 02:14 PM
Moonrise Time Around 06:40 PM to 07:36 PM

The fasting and evening moon worship are mainly observed on May 30, while many devotees also perform puja and charity on May 31 according to Udaya Tithi.

Importance of Adhik Purnima

Adhik Purnima is considered extremely powerful for spiritual practices. Hindu scriptures mention that prayers and good deeds performed during Adhik Maas give multiplied spiritual benefits.

The day is important because:

  • It is dedicated to Lord Vishnu and Lord Satyanarayan
  • Fasting is believed to remove sins and obstacles
  • Charity performed on this day brings punya (spiritual merit)
  • Moon worship is believed to bring emotional balance and mental peace
  • Devotees seek prosperity, happiness, and success

Many people also meditate and chant Vishnu mantras under the moonlight, believing it helps calm the mind and improve spiritual awareness.

Religious Significance of Adhik Purnima

In Hindu tradition, Adhik Maas is known as Purushottam Maas because it is associated with Lord Vishnu in his Purushottam form. Religious texts state that worshipping Vishnu during this period gives special blessings.

Adhik Purnima is also connected with:

  • Satyanarayan Puja
  • Chandra Dev worship
  • Tulsi worship
  • Charity and donations
  • Reading Bhagavad Gita and Vishnu Sahasranama

Devotees believe this sacred Full Moon helps remove negative karma and brings spiritual upliftment.

Adhik Purnima 2026 Puja Rituals

1. Early Morning Holy Bath

Wake up before sunrise and take a bath. Many devotees add Ganga Jal to the water for purification.

2. Clean the Home and Puja Area

The temple area should be cleaned properly before beginning worship.

3. Worship Lord Vishnu

Place idols or images of Lord Vishnu, Goddess Lakshmi, and Lord Satyanarayan on a wooden platform.

Offer:

  • Tulsi leaves
  • Flowers
  • Fruits
  • Panchamrit
  • Sweets
  • Ghee lamp

4. Observe Fast

Many devotees keep a full-day fast from sunrise until moonrise or after Satyanarayan Katha.

5. Chant Vishnu Mantras

Popular mantras include:

  • ‘Om Namo Bhagavate Vasudevaya’
  • ‘Hare Rama Hare Krishna’
  • Vishnu Sahasranama

6. Perform Satyanarayan Katha

Reading or listening to Satyanarayan Katha is considered highly auspicious on Adhik Purnima.

7. Moon Worship

Offer water mixed with milk to the Moon during moonrise and pray for peace and prosperity.

Remedies for Adhik Purnima

  • Donate Food and Clothes
  • Offer Water to the Peepal Tree
  • Chant Vishnu Mantras 108 Times
  • Keep Yellow Cowries Near the Lakshmi Idol
  • Feed Cows and Birds
  • Sit Under Moonlight

Things to Avoid on Adhik Purnima

  • Avoid negative thoughts and arguments
  • Avoid consuming non-vegetarian food and alcohol
  • Do not disrespect elders or priests
  • Avoid speaking harsh words
  • Maintain purity in thoughts and actions

ALSO READ: Ayushman Card Apply Online 2026: Step-by-Step Process to Get ₹5 Lakh Health Cover

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Adhik Purnima 2026: Date, Time, Importance, Rituals, Remedies, And Religious Significance
Tags: Adhik Maas PurnimaAdhik Purnima 2026Adhik Purnima DateAdhik Purnima Timehindu festivals 2026Purnima 2026Purnima RemediesPurushottam MaasSatyanarayan KathaVishnu Puja

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Adhik Purnima 2026: Date, Time, Importance, Rituals, Remedies, And Religious Significance
Adhik Purnima 2026: Date, Time, Importance, Rituals, Remedies, And Religious Significance
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