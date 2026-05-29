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Home > Regionals News > Kolkata Weather Today: Heavy Rain, Thunderstorm Alert as IMD Warns of Sudden Weather Shift

Kolkata Weather Today: Heavy Rain, Thunderstorm Alert as IMD Warns of Sudden Weather Shift

Kolkata witnessed rain and thunderstorms that brought relief from heat and humidity, while the IMD has warned of further weather fluctuations. Residents can expect intermittent showers, gusty winds, and possible thunderstorms over the next few days.

Kolkata Weather Today: Heavy Rain, Thunderstorm Alert as IMD Warns of Sudden Weather Shift

Published By: Saniya shaikh siddique
Published: Fri 2026-05-29 17:46 IST

I’ve read a bunch of recent news reports and updates. Kolkata had thunderstorms and rainfall on 29 May. The IMD has warned of chances of rain throughout the city and nearest districts, gusty winds and intermittent thunderstorms. The recent showers have cooled people off from the heat and humidity but the weather is still very uncertain.

Kolkata Weather Today

Kolkata witnessed a sudden weather change as weather fronts shivered the city on Friday, with thunderstorms and stagnant rain roiling several parts of the city. Heavy showers, windy weather followed by dark clouds and lightning accompanied by intermittent moderate showers paraded through the city during the afternoon and evening.

Unexpected weather fronts were somewhat overwhelming to the normal routine of people in some parts of the city but it allowed a brief respite from the sweltering summer heat and scorching temperatures.

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IMD Issues Thunderstorm Alert

The India Meteorological Department has advised Kolkata and nearby districts to be alert to chances of intermittent rain showers, thunderstorms and gusty winds in the days ahead. Warnings keep residents watchful for lightning and strong gusts.

The addition of moisture-rich winds from the Bay of Bengal and a conducive atmospheric environment have, according to the IMD, fostered the sudden weather change sweeping South Bengal.

Weather Now In Kolkata

Current weather conditions in Kolkata remain cloudy, with chances of additional rain showers and isolated thunderstorms. While temperatures have dipped slightly following the rainfall, humidity levels continue to remain high.

Residents can expect changing weather conditions throughout the day, with occasional spells of sunshine followed by cloud build-up and showers.

Temperature In Kolkata

The recent rain has brought the daytime temperatures down compared to the earlier part of this week but the city is still experiencing the characteristic hot and humid pre-monsoon weather.

The meteorology department has said the temperatures are expected to remain moderate as the clouds should take away any spikes in temperatures in the coming days.

Why Is Kolkata Seeing Sudden Rain?

  • Increased moisture from the Bay of Bengal

  • Pre-monsoon thunderstorm activity

  • Localized atmospheric instability

  • Strong wind convergence over eastern India

Kolkata Weather Prediction

The forecast suggests:

  • Light to moderate rainfall at isolated locations

  • Possibility of thunderstorms accompanied by lightning

  • Gusty winds during storm activity

  • Temporary reduction in temperatures

  • Continued humid conditions between rain spells

Safety Advisory For Residents

During thunderstorms and heavy rain:

  • Stay indoors whenever possible.

  • Avoid sheltering under trees.

  • Keep electronic devices unplugged during lightning activity.

  • Drive carefully on waterlogged roads.

  • Monitor official weather updates before travel.

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Kolkata Weather Today: Heavy Rain, Thunderstorm Alert as IMD Warns of Sudden Weather Shift
Tags: current weather in KolkataKolkata weather right nowKolkata weather updatetemperature in Kolkataweather now in Kolkata

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Kolkata Weather Today: Heavy Rain, Thunderstorm Alert as IMD Warns of Sudden Weather Shift

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Kolkata Weather Today: Heavy Rain, Thunderstorm Alert as IMD Warns of Sudden Weather Shift
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