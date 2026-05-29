Punjab Municipal Corporation Election Results 2026: Check Ward By Winner List

The results of elections to 102 civic bodies in Punjab will be declared today. Counting by the state Election Commission began at 8 AM. Since the local body elections are being held first, ahead of the assembly elections next year, all of the state’s big political parties seem to be treating them as sort of extremely crucial, it reads like a real litmus test for the ruling AAP, since it is trying to keep hold of power in Punjab. According to the official numbers, Punjab saw an overall voter turnout of 63.94 percent during the voting earlier this week. At first, the quick updates were suggesting that AAP had a little advantage in a handful of wards, but on the other side, the opposition Congress, BJP, and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) still looked pretty much tangled up in close, sharp contests across a range of cities like Mohali, Bathinda, Kapurthala, and also Zirakpur.

Punjab Municipal Election Results: A Rough Map For 2027 Elections

A total of 7,554 candidates ran in the elections for 1,897 wards and 3,833 polling booths in the state. The voter turnout in the three categories of urban local bodies was more than 76.18 percent in the case of Nagar Panchayats, 65.06 percent with the Municipal Councils and 59.91 percent with the Municipal Corporations. 80 candidates were elected unopposed before counting had even begun, officials said, with AAP winning the most at 63 seats. Nine seats were won without opposition by SAD, seven by Independents and one by Congress without opposition. The elections are seen by political watchers as a strong gauge of the mood of voters ahead of the high stakes Assembly contest next year.

Punjab Municipal Election Results 2026: Violence During Elections

Sporadic violence and booth capturing, however, marred the elections in a number of districts. The clashes between the supporters of AAP, Congress, BJP and SAD were reported from several places like Raikot, Gidderbaha, Samana, Majitha and Barnala. In one of the most severe cases, Congress candidate, Jagdev Singh Jagga was allegedly attacked by sharp edged objects in Raikot and was rushed to the hospital. BJP and SAD leaders have also accused the intimidation by the ruling party workers, bogus voting and use of police machinery in the polling process. Due to opposition from other political groups, the Punjab Police had to use cane charging in certain locations. Opposition parties called for harsh measures, and blamed the Bhagwant Mann-led government for not ensuring law and order during the elections.

Punjab Municipal Election Results: Counting Underway

Counting was under police guard around the state as the parties watched closely the results of the process, despite controversy. The ruling AAP seems to be trying, kind of quietly, to consolidate its political sway in Punjab after the Assembly polls win back in 2022 with the civic body polls coming up. At the same time, Congress and SAD are basically trying to make up for lost ground, while BJP is attempting to grow its city based footprint across the state. Analysts say the end result will likely land a quite vital effect on political storytelling and alliances ahead of the next Assembly elections, and yes the party is still holding full control of the government in Punjab.

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