Delhi Metro Stations List 2026: New Names, Routes, Map & Nearby Stations Guide

URL: DMRC Metro Stations List 2026
Delhi Metro Stations List 2026
The Delhi Metro is the lifeline of the National Capital Region, which connects Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram, Bahadurgarh, Ballabhgarh, and Greater Noida, as one of the largest rapid transit networks in India. In the year 2026, DMRC (Delhi Metro Rail Corporation) keeps on expanding its network and opens new stations, Phase 4 corridors, extensions of routes and rename stations in many parts of the city.
These days you can refer to this article for Delhi Metro station names, metro click map, important stations, new stations, metro station map, find nearest metro station, etc for the Delhi Metro commuters, tourists, students and office goers.
Delhi Metro Network At A Glance
Major Metro Lines
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Red Line: Rithala to Shaheed Sthal
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Yellow Line: Samaypur Badli to Millennium City Centre Gurugram
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Blue Line: Dwarka Sector 21 to Noida Electronic City
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Green Line: Brigadier Hoshiar Singh to Kirti Nagar/Inderlok
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Violet Line: Kashmere Gate to Raja Nahar Singh
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Pink Line: Majlis Park to Shiv Vihar
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Magenta Line: Botanical Garden to Krishna Park Extension
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Grey Line: Dwarka to Dhansa Bus Stand
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Airport Express Line: New Delhi to Yashobhoomi Dwarka Sector 25
Delhi Metro Station Renaming Update 2026
Delhi government has approved new names for some metro stations and public landmarks across the 203km corridor. Renaming has been done in Rohini, Dwarka and other key areas of the capital to better reflect the local culture and heritage. Folks travelling by metro need to keep abreast of the new names before planning their journeys and using maps.
Important Interchange Metro Stations
These stations allow passengers to switch between multiple metro lines:
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Rajiv Chowk
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Kashmere Gate
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Hauz Khas
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New Delhi
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Mandi House
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Azadpur
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Anand Vihar
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Botanical Garden
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Janakpuri West
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Welcome
These interchange hubs significantly reduce travel time across Delhi-NCR.
New Delhi Metro Stations Added Under Phase 4
DMRC’s Phase 4 expansion is one of the biggest infrastructure projects currently underway. The project aims to add dozens of new stations and improve connectivity in North, South, and West Delhi.
Key New Stations On Upcoming Corridors
Maujpur-Majlis Park Corridor
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Yamuna Vihar
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Bhajanpura
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Khajuri Khas
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Sonia Vihar
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Soorghat
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Jagatpur Village
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Jharoda Majra
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Burari
Krishna Park Extension-Ramakrishna Ashram Marg Corridor
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Keshopur
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Paschim Vihar
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Mangol Puri
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West Enclave
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Pushpanjali
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Deepali Chowk
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Pitampura
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Prashant Vihar
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North Pitampura
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Bhalaswa
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Ashok Vihar
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Sadar Bazar
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Nabi Karim
Aerocity-Tughlakabad Corridor
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Mahipalpur
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Vasant Kunj
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Kishangarh
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Chhatarpur Mandir
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IGNOU
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Neb Sarai
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Saket G Block
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Ambedkar Nagar
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Khanpur
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Sangam Vihar-Tigri
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Tughlakabad Railway Colony
Popular Metro Stations In Delhi
Rohini Metro Stations
Rohini is linked through multiple stations such as Rithala, Rohini East, Rohini West, Rohini Sector 18-19, and other nearby stations on developing corridors. Future Phase 4 and Phase 5 projects are set to enhance connectivity in North-West Delhi further.
Dwarka Metro Stations
Rohini is linked through multiple stations such as Rithala, Rohini East, Rohini West, Rohini Sector 18-19, and other nearby stations on developing corridors. Future Phase 4 and Phase 5 projects are set to enhance connectivity in North-West Delhi further.
How To Find The Nearest Metro Station Near Me
Passengers can locate the nearest metro station using:
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DMRC official route map
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Google Maps
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Metro navigation apps
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DMRC mobile application
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Station enquiry helplines
Checking live routes before travel helps avoid delays caused by maintenance work, route diversions, or station updates.
Delhi Metro Travel Tips
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Avoid peak rush hours whenever possible.
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Use interchange stations strategically.
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Recharge Smart Cards online.
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Check station renaming updates before travelling.
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Use DMRC’s route planner for faster navigation.
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Keep QR tickets ready before reaching entry gates.
Saniya Siddique is a skilled Content Writer with a background in Journalism. Specializes in creating engaging, accurate, and audience-focused content, with expertise in news writing, digital media, and writing trendy articles on buzz and entertainment.