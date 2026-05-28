Who Is Kewal Singh Dhillon? BJP Appoints First Jat Sikh President In Punjab As Party Eyes 2027 Assembly Polls

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has appointed former Congress leader Kewal Singh Dhillon as the new president of its Punjab unit, replacing Sunil Jakhar. The move is being seen as a significant political strategy as the party looks to strengthen its position in the state ahead of the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections. Soon after taking charge, Dhillon laid out an ambitious roadmap for Punjab, promising to focus on farmers’ welfare, youth employment and the state’s overall development.

He expressed confidence that the BJP would form the next government in Punjab.

BJP Sets Its Sights On Punjab In 2027

Addressing the media after his appointment, Dhillon said the party’s goal is to transform Punjab into one of the best-performing states in the country. He stressed the need to create employment opportunities for young people and address concerns facing the farming community.

The BJP has been working to expand its footprint in Punjab following its split from the Shiromani Akali Dal and is hoping Dhillon’s appointment will help strengthen its outreach among key voter groups.

Who Is Kewal Singh Dhillon?

Kewal Singh Dhillon is a veteran Punjab politician who previously served as a Congress MLA from Barnala between 2012 and 2017. A prominent political figure in the Malwa region, he was associated with the Congress for decades before joining the BJP in June 2022.

Since switching parties, Dhillon has emerged as an important BJP leader in Punjab. His appointment is particularly notable as he becomes the BJP’s first Jat Sikh state president in Punjab, a move widely viewed as an attempt to broaden the party’s appeal among Sikh voters.

Amarinder Singh Congratulates New Punjab BJP Chief

Former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh welcomed Dhillon’s elevation and wished him success in strengthening the BJP across the state.

The appointment has generated considerable interest in Punjab’s political circles, with observers closely watching how Dhillon steers the party in the run-up to the next Assembly elections.

BJP Announces New State Presidents In Delhi, Haryana And Tripura

Alongside Punjab, the BJP also announced new state unit presidents for Delhi, Haryana and Tripura. In Haryana, Archana Gupta has been appointed state president and has pledged to strengthen the party organization, promote social harmony and increase women’s participation in politics and the economy.

Union Minister of State Harsh Malhotra has been named the new BJP president in Delhi. He currently represents East Delhi in the Lok Sabha and also serves in the Union government.

Meanwhile, Abhishek Debroy has been appointed president of the BJP’s Tripura unit. He is currently an MLA from the Matabari constituency and was elected to the Tripura Assembly in 2023 on a BJP ticket. The latest organizational reshuffle reflects the BJP’s efforts to strengthen its state leadership ahead of crucial electoral battles across the country.

(Via Agency Inputs)

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