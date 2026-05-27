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Home > Regionals News > Video: Viral Clip Shows Stray Dog Eating Leftovers Inside Hyderabad Airport Lounge

Video: Viral Clip Shows Stray Dog Eating Leftovers Inside Hyderabad Airport Lounge

A viral video showing a stray dog inside Rajiv Gandhi International Airport has sparked outrage online, with many questioning airport security and hygiene standards.

Video: Viral Clip Shows Stray Dog Eating Leftovers Inside Hyderabad Airport Lounge (Image: X)
Video: Viral Clip Shows Stray Dog Eating Leftovers Inside Hyderabad Airport Lounge (Image: X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: Wed 2026-05-27 11:08 IST

On Social Media, a video is going viral about a stray dog just roaming freely and eating leftovers in the passenger lounge at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIAT) caused this big stir on social media. The viral video is adding fuel to the whole airport related anxiety about security and passenger safety, plus the hygiene part. This is happening at one of the busiest airport in India and for that reason the reactions have been intense. The video was captured by passengers and posted on social media, and the dog’s movements were seen as normal as people marveled at their dog’s presence in the waiting area. This incident attracted a lot of criticism from the netizens, specially with the question ‘How did the dog get there?’

Watch Video

What Did The Airport Authority Say?

The video going viral online, the airport authorities issued a statement, stating that the incident was an ‘isolated case’ and that preventive measures are already in place in the airport premises. The airport management has been closely looking after the stray dog and wildlife management activities in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, officials said. The GHMC teams regularly carry out monitoring and removal drives within the airport premises and till January 2026, 21 stray dogs have already been ‘addressed’ as an ongoing drive to control stray dogs, authorities said in a statement.

What More Did The Airport Authorities Say?

Airport officials also noted that further measures have been implemented to enhance hygiene and waste disposal mechanisms so as to not allow stray animals to wander around the operational zones of the airport. Service providers and vendors working in the airport have reportedly been directed to implement tighter garbage management regimes, such as the disposal of garbage in ‘sealed’ and ‘covered’ bins. The airport has also been sensitized and trained to be vigilant and alert when any unusual movement of animals is observed in passenger areas or in sensitive operational areas. The assertion further said it has stepped up the capability to monitor in a preventive way, so that such incidents can be prevented in the future.

Also Read: Watch: Clashes In Mumbai’s Mira Road Society Over Goats Kept For Eid Sacrifice, Protesters Bring Pigs

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Video: Viral Clip Shows Stray Dog Eating Leftovers Inside Hyderabad Airport Lounge
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Video: Viral Clip Shows Stray Dog Eating Leftovers Inside Hyderabad Airport Lounge
Video: Viral Clip Shows Stray Dog Eating Leftovers Inside Hyderabad Airport Lounge
Video: Viral Clip Shows Stray Dog Eating Leftovers Inside Hyderabad Airport Lounge
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