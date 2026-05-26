Kolkata Says Bye To Messi: Why Footballer’s 70-Foot Statue Is Being Removed

The massive statue of football icon Lionel Messi could be dismantled in a relatively short time. The 70 foot tall statue of the selector has been erected near Lake Town Clock Tower in Kolkata for decoration. The massive statue was installed in December 2025. It has seen a very high number of football fans and visitors at the site. However, the police, civic authorities are starting to have concerns about the amount of durability and safety of the monument.

Residents Report Statue Moving

The residents come forward on the ground that the statue is swaying during strong winds. They fear that it poses a great danger to pedestrians, nearby surroundings and vehicles. The residents went to the police station to file a complaint. They also approached the authorities to look into the lot of medical questions.

Inspection By Public Works Department

The people around went to the authorities to file a complaint. The team from Public Works Department (PWD) came to the site and inspected the structure and found deficient structure which led to a lot of concern regarding the centre of gravity and balance for the statue. They warned that it might be hard to control how the statue will react during heavy rains and during monsoon season with its strong winds.

After the inspection, the authorities allegedly concluded that the best decision would be to take down or move the statue to avoid any potential mishap. Preparations for its removal are reportedly being made but the officials have not yet stated when the operation would begin or where the structure can be relocated.

Kolkata’s 70-foot Messi statue on VIP Road swayed in moderate winds, revealing structural deficiencies. Authorities conducted an inspection and decided to remove it, barely five months after its December 2025 unveiling. pic.twitter.com/I8FXZP6ugZ — Abir Ghoshal (@abirghoshal) May 25, 2026

Built In Just 40 Days, Yet In The Spotlight

The massive fiberglass-and-iron statue of Messi holding the FIFA World Cup trophy was made by sculptor Monty Paul and his team within 40 days. Even before the safety concerns came out, there was controversy over the monument among football fans with many stating that the sculpture did not resemble the Argentine footballer.

Why Kolkata’s Messi Statue Is Being Removed

Kolkata’s Messi statue is set to be removed because of shortcomings identified during an official inspection. There were reports of the monument shaking during windy weather, leading authorities to investigate and structural engineers concluded that its stability could pose a potential safety risk. To ensure safe passage for pedestrians, officials now believe removing or moving the structure is the most practical solution.

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