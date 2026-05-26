IPL 2026 Qualifier 1: RCB vs GT Head-to-Head, Dharamsala Pitch Report & Where to Watch Live

This high-pressure playoff clash will see fans keeping a close watch on Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill, Jos Buttler, Mohammed Siraj, Rashid Khan, and Josh Hazlewood. Both sides go into this tie on the back of strong performances in the league stage and this is one of the biggest IPL clashes of the season. Users should avoid unofficial streaming websites or fake apps claiming to provide free IPL live streaming. These sites may have malware, intrusive ads or poor quality broadcasts.

RCB vs GT Head-to-Head Record in IPL

The Gujarat Titans have played against both these teams on some occasions after joining the IPL in 2022. The competition between the two has been fierce, as both the teams have had their fair share of victories against each other.

Record Category RCB GT Matches Played 8 8 Matches Won 4 4 Matches Lost 4 4 Playing Strength Batting Depth Bowling Balance Playing Approach Aggressive Controlled

They’ve met a couple of times and the results have gone right down to the wire. Players like Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Siraj, and Jos Buttler played some of the brilliant innings in the last RCB vs GT matches.

RCB vs GT Matches in IPL 2026 Season

In the league stage of IPL 2026, RCB and GT have already met before locking horns in Qualifier 1. In those games both sides produced some good cricket and the batsmen and bowlers all played their part at various stages. The previous meetings this season have added to the excitement for the playoff clash and both teams know each other’s tactics, bowling formation and batting ability quite well now. Fans can expect another tight contest between RCB’s batting and GT’s disciplined bowling attack.

RCB vs GT Pitch Report and Match Conditions

The pitch at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala has generally been regarded as a good one for batting with bounce and quick outfield. Under the lights, fast bowlers can also get some movement with the new ball in the early overs.

The forecast is for mostly clear conditions during the match . There is a chance of dew developing later in the evening which could influence the bowling conditions in the second innings. In general, the venue is likely to offer a balanced contest between bat and ball during this IPL 2026 Qualifier 1 clash.

Key Players to Watch in RCB vs GT

Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Siraj, Glenn Maxwell, and Jos Buttler are all expected to stake their claim as the dominant players for the playoffs. This match is highly likely to rest on the shoulders of these renowned players since the performance of the key players is likely to determine which team makes it directly into the final.

IPL 2026 Latest Point Table

The IPL 2026 points table had been extremely close even after the completion of the league stage. The Royal Challengers Bengaluru led the points table owing to their consistently impressive performances during the season. The Gujarat Titans and the Sunrisers Hyderabad qualified for the playoffs by means of their consistency, whereas the Rajasthan Royals secured the fourth position in the playoffs. Several other teams like the Punjab Kings and the Delhi Capitals did not make it to the playoffs despite qualifying till the last stage of the competition. Net run rate played an important role in determining the final positions in the light of many closely contested point tallies.

Team Matches Wins Losses Points NRR Royal Challengers Bengaluru 14 9 5 18 +0.783 Gujarat Titans 14 9 5 18 +0.695 Sunrisers Hyderabad 14 9 5 18 +0.524 Rajasthan Royals 14 8 6 16 +0.189 Punjab Kings 14 7 6 15 +0.309 Delhi Capitals 14 7 7 14 -0.651 Kolkata Knight Riders 14 6 7 13 -0.147 Chennai Super Kings 14 6 8 12 -0.345 Mumbai Indians 14 4 10 8 -0.584 Lucknow Super Giants 14 4 10 8 -0.740

4 Teams qualify for names

Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Gujarat Titans, Sunrisers Hyderabad, and Rajasthan Royals have officially qualified for the IPL 2026 playoffs after consistent performances during the league stage. All four teams managed to register crucial wins throughout the season and stayed among the top sides in the points table. Royal Challengers Bengaluru finished strong and grabbed a top spot while Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad also impressed with well-balanced performances in both departments of batting and bowling. Rajasthan Royals grabbed the final playoff qualification spot after staying competitive during the crucial final league matches.

IPL 2026 Schedule: Qualifier 1, Eliminator, Qualifier 2, Final

The playoffs of IPL 2026 will have Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Gujarat Titans, Sunrisers Hyderabad, and Rajasthan Royals. These four teams have made it through a very competitive league stage and will now battle it out for a place in the IPL 2026 Final. The playoff stage includes Qualifier 1, Eliminator, Qualifier 2, and Final.

Match Teams Stage RCB vs GT Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans Qualifier 1 SRH vs RR Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals Eliminator Loser of Qualifier 1 vs Winner of Eliminator To Be Decided Qualifier 2 Winner of Qualifier 1 vs Winner of Qualifier 2 To Be Decided Final

Qualifier 1 winner will directly qualify for the IPL 2026 final, while the loser will get another chance in Qualifier 2. The Eliminator is a knockout match, and the losing side is out of the tournament.

IPL 2026 Playoff Match Venues

Match Teams Venue Qualifier 1 RCB vs GT Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala Eliminator SRH vs RR Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, New Chandigarh (Mullanpur) Qualifier 2 Loser of Qualifier 1 vs Winner of Eliminator Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, New Chandigarh (Mullanpur) Final Winner of Qualifier 1 vs Winner of Qualifier 2 Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad