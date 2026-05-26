Ferrari Shares Fall 6% After Launching First Electric car Luce — Why Are Investors Worried?

Ferrari Shares Today, May 26, 2026: Ferrari embarked on a new era this week, debuting its first-ever all-electric model, the Luce. But instead of celebrating the launch, investors reached for the sell button. Shares of luxury carmaker Ferrari on Euronext Milan lost €19.25 (around ₹2,143) per share in a single session on Tuesday, falling 6.21% to €290.75, one of the sharpest declines for the stock since October. The reaction speaks to something bigger than just the launch of one car – it speaks to growing market anxiety around whether luxury performance brands can embrace electrification without diluting the exclusivity, emotion and identity customers pay a premium for.

Ferrari’s Electric Gamble Includes Luce

Ferrari unveiled it in Rome, and it’s more than just another EV: Luce.

It was marketed as a four-door, five-seat electric grand tourer with a price of €550,000 (about $640,000) — a conscious effort to reach beyond Ferrari’s traditional two-seat supercar buyer.

Ferrari’s move into ultra-luxury electric mobility is not a conventional EV launch but a car developed with input from Jony Ive and his design collective LoveFrom and has been branded Luce.

Even if it moves away from internal combustion engines, performance is still at the heart of the Ferrari proposition, with the electric grand tourer boasting four electric motors capable of producing over 1000 hp.

Ferrari claims that the Luce is capable of over 310 km/h and offers over 500 km of driving range per charge.

Customer deliveries due to begin Q4 2026.

The launch itself was a statement event with multiple display models and a very theatrical presentation.

Ferrari’s Chief Marketing and Commercial Officer Enrico Galliera said some customers want “something completely different” for different times in life.

So, Why Are Ferrari Shares Down?

That selloff was not because of underwhelming specs. But investors seem to be concerned about execution risk.

Ferrari is looking to move into electric mobility, while several luxury rivals are becoming more cautious. Carmakers in premium segments have recently pushed out EV timelines after softer-than-expected demand.

Ferrari’s brand is based on experiences that batteries find hard to replicate – engine sound, mechanical feel and exclusivity. The task is bigger for Ferrari.

Analysts also pointed to another familiar market theme: “travel and arrive,” CNBC said.

In short, Ferrari shares had run up ahead of the launch, so there wasn’t much room for upside once the event actually happened.

Online Reaction Shows How Divided Buyers Are

If Ferrari wanted attention, it received it. The launch generated polarised reactions online very quickly. Some users described the design as “an absolute masterclass”, while others called it “straight to the scrapyard trash”.

That divide perhaps best reflects investor worries: Ferrari’s electric future is exciting, but markets are still trying to decide if it feels like Ferrari.

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(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered investment advice. The views, opinions, and recommendations expressed herein are those of the respective experts. Readers are advised to consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)