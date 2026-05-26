Katy Cardona ‘La Blanquita’ and Naim Darrechi Viral MMS Download Link Scam: Why You Should Not Click On It

There’s been a sort of surge in activity across TikTok, X, and Telegram and somehow the phrase ‘video de la blanquita viral’ got pushed to the top of regional search trends. The Spanish expression, ‘the viral video of La Blanquita,’ is now getting linked all over the place to influencer Katy Cardona, who people know online as ‘La Blanquita’. And according to posts that are circulating, an alleged intimate video involving Cardona and her La Mansion VIP co-star Naim Darrechi has reportedly been leaked online, and that’s set off a whole wave of searches, for example ‘La Blanquita y Naim Darrechi video’ and a bunch of similar spins. But the trend is also causing some confusion, a lot of users are running into unrelated clips, or videos that are just misleading, that get shared using the same keywords anyway, so yeah it’s kind of messy out there.

Katy Cardona ‘La Blanquita’ and Naim Darrechi Viral MMS Download Link Scam: Who Are They?

Katy Cardona, the Colombian digital creator people call La Blanquita, comes from Cali and built her whole online vibe mainly with beauty product reviews, lifestyle stuff and also restaurant recommendations. At some point, she grew even more, by backing little businesses, and giving brands free or low cost promotional visibility, mostly when they didn’t really have easy access to the usual traditional marketing.

Naim Darrechi is different in background, he is a Spanish influencer, TikTok personality and music artist, and he’s known for having a huge following, plus a lot of media attention, especially about his personal life and public relationships. From what’s been reported, both of them met through the reality show La Mansion VIP, and in the show their on screen moments, plus that whole chemistry slowly forming, got a ton of attention from viewers.

Katy Cardona ‘La Blanquita’ and Naim Darrechi Viral MMS: Do Not Click On It

After Darrechi left the program, their connection supposedly turned more romantic and it slowly turned into a relationship, then it all ended in that viral public proposal in Mazatlan, which made them look like this big, high profile internet couple. Still, lately online chats have flipped the whole topic, now people are talking about alleged leaked content. A bunch of accounts say there is an intimate video, and the posts usually come with super sensational captions, plus those sketchy links that claim they have ‘full clips‘ or the ‘original videos’. That’s basically how the trend is going viral. Meanwhile, experts and online safety warnings say a lot of this stuff is misleading, and could even be part of coordinated clickbait schemes or scam campaigns.

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