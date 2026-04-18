Amravati Viral MMS Row: 41 Social Media Accounts Taken Down In Explosive Leaked Sex Video Probe – Shocking New Details

Amravati Viral MMS: The police probe in Amravati sexual exploitation & viral video leak case has entered into a new phase with major digital & real-time breakthroughs. The police have deleted 41 social media accounts that were allegedly used for sharing objectionable photos & videos of the survivors. 10 persons have been arrested for questioning. The case which has raised concerns over privacy & safety in digital space along with widespread uproar is still evolving as cyber forensic experts & police are working together to trace the source & flow of the content.

So, what is the latest in the Amravati Viral MMS & Sexual Exploitation Case?

In fact, the Amravati Rural Police cyber cell has identified 41 social media accounts used for sharing the objectionable content of the survivors. Police say these accounts were used for sharing the photos & videos of the survivors on various social networking sites. Police say that these accounts were responsible for the rapid spread of the leaked content. 10 persons have been arrested for questioning. Police say they were possibly involved in forwarding, storing & sharing the content.

How did the police track down 41 social media accounts?

Amravati Rural Police’s cyber cell has been chasing the digital footprints of the accused network. The cyber surveillance team has been using the cyber tools and coordination with the social media platform to track down multiple accounts that were involved in sharing the leaked content over and over again.

The authorities have said that the accounts have already been “secured and deleted” with the help of social media platforms. The police have also requested the release of the information that is being withheld from the public. It is also suspected that some of the content was re-uploaded after the initial one.

What does the investigation say about the origin of the videos?

The preliminary investigation points towards the possibility that the leaked content was likely stolen from a victim’s phone. One of the accused is believed to have obtained a victim’s phone and extracted photos and videos from that victim’s Snapchat account.

Police have already seized a laptop, a tablet and a hard disk from one of the accused’s houses. The forensic report of three devices out of seven devices they seized is due soon.

Investigators have also suspected a personal quarrel among the individuals involved to have led to the first leak, which subsequently spread.

Who are the accused in the Amravati case so far?

So far, police have arrested eight accused, including the alleged principal accused, 19-year-old Ayan Ahmed Tanveer Ahmed, who is in police custody till April 21.

The others include Uzair Iqbal Khan (20), Mohammad Saad, Ehfaj Khan, Tabrez Khan (24), Aifaz Khan (26), Mohammad Imran (21) and Sheikh Naveed (21). Police have identified more than 20 others who are suspected of sharing or forwarding the offensive material and are expected to be called for questioning.

What was the role of social media in the viral spread of the content?

Investigators say social media accounts were pivotal in the spread of the leaked content, which reportedly spread rapidly across accounts and was hard to control at the early stage.

Cyber experts are now attempting to recover deleted data and trace digital communication chains to figure out how the content was shared, re-shared and stored. According to police, coordinated forwarding through multiple accounts helped the material spread more widely.

What has been done by the authorities and the oversight bodies?

Both NCW and police officials briefed the investigators through video conferencing. Senior police officers revealed the updates on arrests, seizure of digital devices and how the posts were removed.

Digital devices are being forensic examined to complete the timeline and find any more suspects or victims, if any.

The authorities have assured that there was no communal motive and both the victims and suspects belong to the same community, dispelling the rumors that circulated online.

Will the probe go beyond the current extent?

Police officials revealed that the investigation is far from over. More than 20 people have already been named for further questioning and the forensic results are awaited, which should broaden the scope of the investigation.

Police officials are also probing to find out whether there was any concerted effort for sharing the material or it simply started spreading through a chain of personal sharing. The authorities have assured that accountability will be attached at every level and any negligence or lapses in the analysis of digital evidence will be accounted for.

What does this case indicate about digital safety issues?

The Amravati case has brought to the forefront serious issues regarding digital privacy, social media abuse and the spread of non-consensual content across digital platforms. The government is calling upon citizens not to share or forward such contents as it is not only a violation of privacy norms but also impedes the investigations. The officials have assured tough action against all who are involved in the creation, sharing or amplification of the already leaked content as the rights and dignity of survivors will be upheld through the course of investigations.

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