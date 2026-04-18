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Home > India News > ‘Women Of Country Have Suffered’: PM Modi Slams Opposition’s ‘Selfish Politics’ After Women’s Quota Bill Fails In Lok Sabha

‘Women Of Country Have Suffered’: PM Modi Slams Opposition’s ‘Selfish Politics’ After Women’s Quota Bill Fails In Lok Sabha

PM Modi slams Opposition after Women’s Quota Bill fails in Lok Sabha, says women have suffered due to selfish politics.

PM Modi slams Opposition after Women’s Quota Bill fails in Lok Sabha. (Photo: X)
PM Modi slams Opposition after Women’s Quota Bill fails in Lok Sabha. (Photo: X)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Last updated: April 18, 2026 20:56:44 IST

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‘Women Of Country Have Suffered’: PM Modi Slams Opposition’s ‘Selfish Politics’ After Women’s Quota Bill Fails In Lok Sabha

PM Modi, in his address to the nation, said that every citizen of India is watching how the dreams of women have been crushed. He added that the situation reflects a serious concern for women’s aspirations and their future in the country.

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‘Women Of Country Have Suffered’: PM Modi Slams Opposition’s ‘Selfish Politics’ After Women’s Quota Bill Fails In Lok Sabha

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‘Women Of Country Have Suffered’: PM Modi Slams Opposition’s ‘Selfish Politics’ After Women’s Quota Bill Fails In Lok Sabha

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‘Women Of Country Have Suffered’: PM Modi Slams Opposition’s ‘Selfish Politics’ After Women’s Quota Bill Fails In Lok Sabha
‘Women Of Country Have Suffered’: PM Modi Slams Opposition’s ‘Selfish Politics’ After Women’s Quota Bill Fails In Lok Sabha
‘Women Of Country Have Suffered’: PM Modi Slams Opposition’s ‘Selfish Politics’ After Women’s Quota Bill Fails In Lok Sabha
‘Women Of Country Have Suffered’: PM Modi Slams Opposition’s ‘Selfish Politics’ After Women’s Quota Bill Fails In Lok Sabha

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