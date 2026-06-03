UAE Flight Update (3 June 2026): UAE, Kuwait, Bahrain Flights Suspended, Dubai International Airport on Alert After Iran Missile Attack

UAE Flight Update: Flights across the Gulf area saw big and unexpected disruption after Iran allegedly launched missiles attacks aimed at Kuwait and Bahrain, which in turn has raised real security concerns throughout the Middle East. Bahrain briefly shut its airspace, and meanwhile airlines based in the UAE and Kuwait talked about delays, cancellations and a few route changes. Dubai International Airport is still on heightened alert, authorities are watching everything very closely. People travelling are being told to confirm with their airlines for the newest departure information, since regional tension keep affecting how aviation works.

UAE , Kuwait, Bahrain Flights Suspended, Dubai International Airport on Alert

On Wednesday morning, US military officials said that Iranian missiles fired at Kuwait and Bahrain failed, or were shot down, and that the US then launched strikes in response on an Iran facility. US Central Command said the strikes were aimed at an Iranian military ground control station on Qeshm Island, near the Strait of Hormuz, it also said that station is tied to a desalination plant.

This newest attack is coming after Iran, as some reports claimed, stopped communicating with mediators regarding a possible extension of the ceasefire with the US. US President Donald Trump, though, denied that whole idea and said the discussions are still underway, PTI reported.

UAE, Dubai, Kuwait, Bahrain Flight Schedules

After the alleged attack, several of flights near the Persian Gulf, including around Dubai and the UAE too, were reportedly diverted or told to sit in holding patterns, according to reports.

Because tensions in the Middle East keep rising, several airlines have also cancelled or paused trips to places like Dubai, Tel Aviv, Beirut and other nearby cities in the region.

Below are a few big cancellations and suspensions that got mentioned:

Greece’s top airline, Aegean Airlines, says it has cancelled flights toward Dubai until August 31, and also flights to Erbil and Baghdad until July 2

Air Baltic has halted flights to Tel Aviv until June 28, and to Dubai until October 24

Air Canada has cancelled flights to Tel Aviv as well as Dubai until September 7

Air France-KLM has suspended flights to Beirut and Dubai until June 17 , and flights to Riyadh until June 2

IAG has delayed getting flights back up to Dubai, Doha, and Tel Aviv until August 1, and it will also scale back services across the region

Lufthansa, SWISS and ITA Airways have suspended flights to Dubai until September 13

Also Read: https://www.newsx.com/middle-east/was-dubai-attacked-again-explosions-heard-as-kuwait-faces-heavy-aerial-assault-from-iran-229685/