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Home > Education News > CBSE Extends Re-Evaluation Portal Session Limit After Login Issues, Reports Cyberattack Attempts

CBSE Extends Re-Evaluation Portal Session Limit After Login Issues, Reports Cyberattack Attempts

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has changed the session time on its re-evaluation portal after students complained about multiple issues in accessing the portal.

CBSE Class 12 Re Evaluation 2026
CBSE Class 12 Re Evaluation 2026

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Published: Wed 2026-06-03 09:53 IST

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has changed the session time on its re-evaluation portal after students complained about multiple issues in accessing the portal to apply for re-verification of marks of the Class 12 results, shortly after it was opened for result verification requests. The re-evaluation portal had been opened for Class 12 candidates from June 2, but a number of students complained about various technicalities in accessing the re-evaluation portal, raising concerns about a glitchy process.

There were complaints by candidates that they got signed out due to session expiration, that the verification process failed, and that subsequent verification screens were not coming up. Since the launch of the portal, the students have complained about multiple issues on various social media platforms. CBSE said it had taken measures to fix the issue and make the portal user-friendly.

Why students reported issues with CBSE re-evaluation portal

Students have complained that there is a session expiry in the portal. All the students who were trying to apply were getting logged out automatically before finishing their application process. Most students reported getting “login request expired” even though they entered the data accurately. The process of verifying could not be completed as well. The students accessed the re-evaluation portal between the seventh and eighth day of its launch and posted about the multiple issues on social media.

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The portal had already been launched a day later than scheduled, raising alarm among aspiring applicants wishing to apply for marks verification and re-evaluation.

What has changed in CBSE’s re-evaluation portal

CBSE said it had upgraded the portal and increased the time allotted for each session, responding to requests from students. With a post on its social media page, the board said it had made the following changes to streamline the process and help students avoid repeated sessions, with little input. The changes were expected to address one of the most frequent complaints made by students during the first hours of the portal’s launch.

Was the CBSE re-evaluation portal hacked

CBSE added that the portal was subject to a series of cyberattack attempts while thousands of students were accessing the platform. According to the board, foreign entities attempted to disrupt services with a denial-of-service (DoS) attack, which it claimed amassed more than 1.5 million hits on the portal within just two minutes.

The board further added that it had received in excess of one lakh attempts to get unauthorised access to files hosted on the platform. However, the board said it had been monitoring the situation and keeping the portal operational. Cybersecurity experts described the attack as coordinated, both in terms of denial of service and unauthorised access attempts. 

How many students have already accessed the CBSE re-evaluation portal

Despite initial technical glitches, CBSE said the re-evaluation portal has seen active student usage. It said the portal was serving around 14,000 concurrent requests at one point. Deposits of 28,000 successful submissions have already taken place via the portal as of 10pm on June 2. These figures reflect the high demand for re-evaluation and marks verification by students after the announcement of the Class 12 board results. After announcing the results of the Class 12 examination on May 13, CBSE provided students with a post-result grievance redressal mechanism of re-evaluation and verification. The portal continues to be monitored by the board as students submit their applications in the days ahead.

Also Read: CGBSE Supplementary Exam 2026 Dates Announced for Class 10 and 12, Check Complete Schedule and Exam Timings

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CBSE Extends Re-Evaluation Portal Session Limit After Login Issues, Reports Cyberattack Attempts
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CBSE Extends Re-Evaluation Portal Session Limit After Login Issues, Reports Cyberattack Attempts
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