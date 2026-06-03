CGBSE Supplementary Exam 2026 Dates Announced for Class 10 and 12, Check Complete Schedule and Exam Timings

The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) has released the timetable for Class 10 and 12 supplementary exams, 2026. The announcement known as ‘Second Main and Opportunity Examinations’ will give the students one more chance to get extra marks or appear for the subjects in which they were not successful in the main board examinations. CGBSE has conducted the examinations in the month of July. The board has also already published the timetable of supplementary exams on its official website. Class 10 and Class 12 examinations are held in one morning shift in the entire state.

When will CGBSE Class 12 supplementary exams be conducted

CGBSE Class 12 supplementary exams will be conducted from July 8 to July 22, 2026. The examination schedule starts from the Hindi paper till the end of the biology, economics, computer applications, music and dance papers.

Several all major subjects like English, Physics and Geography, Mathematics, Biology and other subjects are conducted on various days of the examination. English is scheduled for July 10 while Physics and Geography will be conducted on July 15. Mathematics will be conducted on July 21, and biology and other subjects will be conducted on the last day of the cycle.

The board has also listed several vocational subjects such as Information Technology, Health Care, Agriculture, Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI) and Beauty and Wellness in the timetable.

When is the Class 10 supplementary exam

The Class 10 supplementary examinations will be held from July 9 to July 21, 2026, with the mathematics paper being conducted first. Language, science and social science papers will continue in the subsequent day.

The First Language Hindi paper is scheduled to be conducted on July 11, while the Second Language English examination will be held on July 14. Science and social science examinations have been scheduled for July 16 and July 18 respectively.

Students appearing for third-language subjects such as Sanskrit, Urdu, Marathi, Punjabi, Bengali, Gujarati, Telugu and Tamil will write their examinations on July 20. The supplementary examination cycle will end with music and drawing and painting papers on July 21.

What is the time for CGBSE supplementary exam

The exam board has fixed a uniform schedule for all the exam days. Students have to report at 9 am on the exam day. Answer books will be given at 9 am, 5 min later at 9:05 am, and question papers for reading at 9:10 am. Candidates are given 5 min to read the question paper before the exam starts at 9:15 am, and the exam will end at 12:15 pm. The exam board has advised students to reach the examination centres 1 hour before reporting time to avoid any last-minute rush.

What instructions has CGBSE issued for students

CGBSE has clarified that examinations will be conducted on the announced schedule even if a public or local holiday falls on the examination days. Hence, students have been advised not to expect holidays to be illuminated on the notice of holidays.

The exam board has also notified private candidates that practical and project exams will be conducted by their allotted examination centres. These exams can be conducted on holidays if required.

Students who are appearing for the practical exam are advised to stay in touch with their centre officials for any changes in the dates and instructions. CGBSE has also told students that it reserves the right to change dates and times for the exam in any unexpected situation.

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