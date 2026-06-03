Patna Shocker: Firing Outside Khan Sir’s Coaching Institute Leaves Security Guard Seriously Injured, He Alleges Coaching Rivalry

PATNA: Shots were fired outside the coaching institute of Educator Khan Sir near Musallahpur Haat in Patna late on Tuesday night. Police said that a security guard reportedly sustained injuries in the incident, following which he was admitted to a hospital. The firing was held at the Musallahpur Haat area, which is one of the biggest educational centres of Bihar’s capital, where Khan Sir’s coaching institute is located. Initial information revealed that the incident is said to be connected to an alleged enmity between the operators of coaching institutes in the locality.

Khan Sir Coaching Centre Firing: Security Guard Injured

Speaking with ANI, SP Kartikeya K Sharma said that the police are recording the statements of the locals. “This is a case involving physical assault. It has been reported that the guard sustained injuries; therefore, further action is being taken by recording his statement as well as the statements of the local people. The injured individual is currently undergoing treatment.”

Following the incident, Patna SSP, SP, and multiple police teams reached the spot.

Khan Sir Reacts After Firing Incident

Khan Sir said that his team, after declaring the Bihar Police recruitment results and getting thousands of candidates qualified were also tired with the process when “some anti-social elements” allegedly came to the coaching centre and started threatening the staff members. Khan has blamed the other coaching centre that is close by.

Speaking to the media, he said, “The main issue seems to be why we are teaching for such low fees. Why are we getting such massive results? We appeal to the administration to keep security concerns in mind, recognising that the poor, too, have the right to an education. When results are produced in the thousands, certain anti-social elements tend to feel threatened. They think they can suppress us.”

Khan Sir: ‘It is the people from the nearby coaching centre’

He further alleged that the miscreants “vandalised” the office and called for “protection”

“The attackers completely vandalised the office and opened fire. The CCTV footage has been handed over to the authorities. Our security guard has also identified the perpetrators. It is the people from the nearby coaching centre. We need protection; this is a matter for the administration to handle. It is obvious to everyone that the nearby coaching institute is behind this. They have even given statements mentioning that they will blow up Khan Sir’s coaching centre.”

All angles are being investigated, and it is suspected that the incident could have been linked to rivalries between coaching institutes running in the area, officials said. This Musallahpur Haat is famous for the many coaching centres which serve students coming from other parts of Bihar and neighbouring states to appear for competitive tests.

Who is Khan Sir?

Khan Sir is a popular indian educator, YouTuber and founder of Khan GS Research Centre at Patna, Bihar. He is a well-known teacher of General Studies, Current Affairs, History, Geography and Competitive Exam subjects in simple and engaging way.

His lectures on the YouTube platform have gained millions of views among students all over India, especially those who are preparing for government examinations like UPSC, SSC, Railways and state-level examinations. A top priority for Khan Sir is to make education quality affordable and accessible to students of all backgrounds and walks of life. He is also a known commentator on social, political and educational issues.

(With inputs from agencies)

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