Who Is Jabari Brown? MrBeast Jet Winner Cleared In Paraguay Marijuana Trafficking Investigation

Jabari Brown, the young pilot who gained global attention after winning a private jet in a MrBeast YouTube competition, was briefly detained in Paraguay after authorities uncovered more than 261 kilograms of marijuana aboard a private aircraft he was helping operate. Prosecutors later released Brown after determining he had no connection to the alleged drug trafficking operation.

The 21-year-old pilot, known online as Captain Treezy, found himself at the center of international headlines after anti-drug authorities launched an investigation involving a private jet that arrived in Paraguay from the United States.

Who Is Jabari Brown?

Brown rose to internet fame in 2025 after winning MrBeast’s aviation-themed YouTube competition, ‘100 Pilots Fight For A Private Jet.’ The challenge featured 100 pilots competing in a series of demanding aviation contests for the chance to win a Hawker 400XP private jet valued at approximately $2.4 million. At just 20 years old, Brown emerged victorious and became one of the most recognizable young pilots on social media.

The Jamaican-American aviator had previously spoken about plans to use the aircraft as part of a future charter aviation business.

Importantly, the Hawker 400XP that Brown won through the MrBeast challenge was not involved in the Paraguay drug investigation. The case centers on a separate Bombardier Challenger 604 aircraft that authorities searched after it arrived in the country.

Marijuana Seized From Private Aircraft

According to reports from Paraguay, agents from the National Anti-Drug Secretariat (SENAD) seized a Bombardier Challenger 604 aircraft at Silvio Pettirossi International Airport near Asuncion on Saturday.

The aircraft reportedly traveled from Miami and made a stop in Panama City before landing in Paraguay. During an inspection, authorities discovered 261.6 kilograms of high-THC marijuana concealed inside black bags that resembled cases used for transporting musical instruments.

Officials said three American passengers allegedly claimed the bags contained musical equipment. Investigators estimated the seized marijuana could carry a street value of approximately $3.6 million in neighboring Brazil, where demand for high-potency cannabis remains strong.

Brown Among Four Individuals Initially Detained

Brown was serving as co-pilot on the flight and was detained at a hotel in Asuncion as investigators examined the circumstances surrounding the shipment.

He became the fourth individual taken into custody in connection with the case. Authorities also detained three American passengers identified as Marisol Rivas, 39, of New York; Troy Anthony Vasquez, 42, of Florida; and David Thomas Wise, 58, of California. According to reports, the three were later charged with international drug trafficking offenses.

Investigators also identified the aircraft’s primary pilot as Keith Siilats, a 47-year-old Estonian national. Authorities stated that Siilats departed Paraguay shortly after the plane landed and was not present when officials seized the aircraft. He was reportedly expected to return days later to operate the return flight.

Prosecutors Clear Brown of Involvement

After reviewing evidence and conducting interviews, Paraguay’s Prosecutor’s Office concluded that Brown did not know about the marijuana hidden aboard the aircraft. Officials said he cooperated fully throughout the investigation and found no evidence linking him to the alleged trafficking scheme. As a result, prosecutors authorized his release.

Following the decision, Brown addressed the situation through Instagram Stories, sharing a message about faith and perseverance. ‘You may not know why now, but you’ll understand later has been a scripture I leaned on for years, and it has come to the front line of my life again,’ he wrote. ‘Anybody who knows me knows who I truly am, along with what I would and wouldn’t do.’

Brown Speaks Out After Release

Brown also reflected on the experience in a second post, expressing frustration over the actions of others that led to his detention. ‘I have come to learn that there are a lot of evil and selfish people in this world who care about no one but themselves and don’t care how their actions can affect others who are completely clueless to their motives.’

The comments marked Brown’s first public response after being cleared by authorities and released from custody.

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