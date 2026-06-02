End Of Melbourne Derby! Stars and Renegades Set to Merge in Historic BBL Overhaul

Melbourne’s two fierce rivals, the Melbourne Stars and the Melbourne Renegades, are to merge into one single, unified franchise in the biggest structural shift in the 19-year history of the Big Bash League (BBL). Cricket Victoria staff have recently been briefed on the blockbuster proposal which would end the traditional ‘Melbourne Derby’ as the state board looks to consolidate its resources ahead of the 2026-27 season.

The merger is essentially administrative and commercial. Traditionally, splitting two teams that share the same local fan base, corporate sponsors and media market has resulted in a massive dilution of the commercial viability of both clubs. Cricket Victoria is keen to partner up to create one ‘super’ franchise. The new entity will be known as simply “Melbourne”, ditching iconic green and red identities of the past, with early signs pointing to the team wearing navy blue and calling the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) its permanent home.

The corporate rebrand will be immediate, but the transition on the pitch will be more measured. The first player lists are unlikely to be disturbed for now, with around 10 contracted players from each franchise forming the nucleus of the new squad.

But that consolidation raises serious questions about the uncontracted squad members and coaching staff who are in a highly competitive squeeze to secure their futures. The new Melbourne team will be heavily influenced by the Renegades operational model with the former General Manager of the Renegades, James Rosengarten, expected to be the GM.

What’s driving this dramatic contraction is Cricket Victoria’s aggressive privatisation agenda for the Big Bash League. Victoria is one of three state associations, along with Western Australia and Tasmania, battling hard for private capital to combat the huge financial hits recently suffered by Cricket Australia (CA). With New South Wales and Queensland strongly resisting any league-wide sell-off, the plan for Cricket Victoria is clear. Combine the Stars and Renegades into a single power-brand and sell their vacant second franchise licence in full to the highest bidder.

There are many important operational details that still need to be worked out, like the official team nickname, the permanent coaching arrangement and how to utilise secondary venues like Marvel Stadium. The future of this ambitious plan now depends on a key Cricket Australia meeting on June 15 where administrators will lock in a hybrid privatisation model that will open the door for progressive states to welcome private investors. But for now Melbourne cricket fans will have to accept a brave new world where green and red finally meet.