Adani Portfolio Reports Highest Ever Capex by Any Indian Corporate

The Adani Portfolio—India’s leading infrastructure and utilities portfolio—today announced its FY26 financial performance and released the Credit and Results Compendium, providing an overview of performance and insights into its credit strength and long-term resilience.

FY26 marks an important inflection point for the Adani Portfolio, as Adani Portfolio companies began its next phase capex cycle. The scale of capital deployment during the year is comparable to the asset base we had built over our first 25 years, reflecting both the infrastructure opportunity before India and the group’s confidence in its long-term growth trajectory.

Several strategic assets entered operations during FY26 and since, including 5.1 GW of renewable energy capacity and 1.38 GWh of battery energy storage systems (now increased to 3.37 GWh) in the energy & utility vertical, Navi Mumbai International Airport, Guwahati Terminal and the Ganga Expressway (April 2026) in the transport & logistics vertical and copper smelter in the primary industries vertical. These assets are expected to contribute meaningfully to growth, earnings and cash flows in the years ahead.

Adani Portfolio – Q4 FY26 and FY26 Financial Performance (EBITDA in INR Cr)

Sector EBITDA FY26 FY25 Y-o-Y Growth Q4FY26 Q4FY25 Y-o-Y Growth Utility* 45,377 43,375 4.6% 12,272 10,439 17.6% Transport 25,228 20,471 23.2% 6,981 5,456 28.0% AEL – Infrastructure Businesses 11,478 10,085 13.8% 3,163 2,359 34.1% A. Sub-total (Infrastructure) 82,083 73,931 11.0% 22,416 18,254 22.8% B. Adjacencies (Cement) 7,586 8,644 (12.2%) 1,847 2,447 (24.5%) Sub-total (Infra+Adjacencies) 89,669 82,575 8.6% 24,263 20,701 17.2% C. AEL- Existing Businesses 5,165 7,231 (28.6%) 1,215 2,036 (40.3%) Portfolio EBITDA (A+B+C) 94,834 89,806 5.6% 25,478 22,737 12.1%

(Utility: Adani Power + Adani Green Energy + Adani Total Gas + Adani Energy Solutions |

Transport: Adani Ports & SEZ | AEL: Adani Enterprises)

*Utility segment EBITDA includes prior period incomes in Adani Power of INR 2,146 Cr in FY26 vs INR 2,433 Cr in FY25

EBITDA: PAT + Share of profit from JV + Tax + Deferred Tax + Depreciation + Finance Cost + Forex Loss / (Gain) + Exceptional Items

FY26 Performance Highlights

· Record Capex: CAPEX reached the highest among any conglomerate in history – INR 1,52,967 Cr. Gross asset base increase to INR 7,85,098 Cr

· Record Earnings: EBITDA touched an all-time high of INR 94,834 Cr, up 5.6% YoY. ‘Core infrastructure’ platform contributed 87% of this, lending a high level of stability and visibility. Several major assets including Navi Mumbai International Airport, 5.1 GW renewable capacity and 3.37 GWh battery energy storage and Ganga Expressway were commissioned in the recent months, and the contribution from these assets will only fully reflect from this year onwards.

· Credit-Ratings: 100% of the Run-rate EBITDA now generated from assets with domestic ratings ‘A-’and above. Consistently improving ratings have led to a consistent decline in the cost of debt. The cost of debt for FY26 was 7.8% against 9% in FY24 and 10.3% in FY19.

· High Liquidity: Sufficient liquidity is maintained across portfolio companies to cover debt servicing requirements for at least the next 17 months. As on 31 March 2026, Adani Portfolio had a cash balance of INR 55,852 Cr, representing 15% of Gross Debt.

· Leverage: Across portfolio companies continues to remain conservative with portfolio-level Net Debt to EBITDA at 3.3x—below guided number of 3.5x, and Equity continuing to remain primary source of funding—60% of Asset Base.

Company-wise Financial Performance (EBITDA in INR Cr)

Entity FY26 FY25 Y-o-Y Growth Q4 FY26 Q4 FY25 Y-o-Y Growth Incubator Adani Enterprises1 16,643 17,315 (3.9%) 4,378 4,396 (0.4%) Utility Adani Green Energy 12,075 10,532 14.6% 3,188 2,697 18.2% Adani Energy Solutions 8,726 7,747 12.6% 2,373 2,262 4.9% Adani Power2 23,321 23,917 (2.5%) 6,386 5,199 22.8% Adani Total Gas 1,254 1,179 6.4% 325 281 15.7% Transport Adani Ports & SEZ 25,228 20,471 23.2% 6,981 5,456 28.0% Adjacencies Adani Cement 7,586 8,644 (12.2%) 1,847 2,447 (24.5%) Adani Portfolio 94,834 89,806 5.6% 25,478 22,737 12.1%

1. AEL includes emerging infrastructure businesses and existing businesses of integrated resource management, mining, and mining services.

2. APL includes prior period incomes of INR 2,146 Cr in FY26 Vs INR 2,433 Cr in FY25.

Company-wise Key Highlights for FY26:

Adani Enterprises Ltd

Raised INR 24,930 Cr via rights issue, strengthening equity base

Airports handled 95.3 million passengers across 8 assets

ANIL module sales jumped 15% YoY to 4,904 MW

Roads construction reached 1,452 lane kms; Ganga Expressway operationalised in April 2026

Data centre capacity scaled—17 MW Chennai live; 4.8 MW Hyderabad Phase II delivered

Mining services volumes rose 14.1% YoY to 49.4 MMT

Adani Green Energy Ltd

Operational capacity expanded by 5.1 GW to 19.3 GW

BESS capacity of 1.38 GWh at the end of FY26, now scaled to 3.37 GWh at Khavda — one of the largest single-location deployments

Adani Energy Solutions Ltd

Under-construction transmission pipeline at INR 71,779 Cr

Crossed 1 crore smart meters installed; order book at 2.5 crore vs national opportunity of 10.3 crore

Commissioned Mumbai’s VSC-based HVDC—world’s first compact HVDC system

Adani Power Ltd

PAF at 89% and PLF at 67%, reflecting steady operational performance

Capacity target of 42 GW by FY32; 23.7 GW already locked-in vs current 18.2 GW

Adani Ports & SEZ Ltd

Cargo volumes up 11% YoY to 500.8 MMT

Completed acquisition of NQXT Australia (50 MTPA capacity) in Dec’25

Ambuja Cements Ltd

Completed acquisition of Orient Cement, strengthening market position

Cement sales volumes rose 16.1% YoY to 73.7 MT in FY26

About The Adani Portfolio

Headquartered in Ahmedabad, the Adani Portfolio is India’s largest and fastest-growing platform of diversified infrastructure businesses, spanning energy and utilities, transport and logistics, metals and materials, and consumer sectors. It holds leadership positions across its core verticals, guided by its philosophy of ‘Nation Building’ and ‘Growth with Goodness’. The Portfolio focuses on sustainable growth, with its CSR efforts centred on environmental stewardship and community development, grounded in sustainability, diversity and shared values.

Photos

Navi Mumbai International Airport operationalized in December 2025