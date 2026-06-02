IndiGo To Halt Manchester Flights From August 31 Amid Airspace Curbs And Rising Costs

IndiGo said it will suspend its Manchester flights from August 31, 2026, due to international airspace restrictions and increased operating costs that have rendered the sector commercially unviable. The airline said that prolonged airspace constraints have significantly increased flight durations, resulting in higher operational costs and reduced efficiency on the long-haul service.

Airspace Challenges Force Operational Review

As part of the decision, IndiGo plans to return one of the six Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft it had acquired on a damp/wet lease arrangement from Norse Atlantic Airways. Despite the suspension of Manchester operations, the airline confirmed that all other long-haul services will continue as scheduled. In early 2025, IndiGo had leased six Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners from Norse Atlantic Airways as part of an effort to expand its presence in the European market ahead of the delivery of its own Airbus A350 fleet. The decision was seen as a significant move for the airline’s entry into long-haul international markets.

InterGlobe Aviation Ltd – Amidst unfavorable cost and operational environment, IndiGo temporarily discontinues flights to / from Manchester starting 31 August 2026 pic.twitter.com/C09ZtDeBjb — Deepest Thanks (@ThanksDeepest) June 2, 2026





The airline said that over the past year, a number of industry-wide challenges have emerged, including geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, high aviation turbine fuel (ATF) prices, severe airspace constraints, and foreign exchange fluctuations. These factors have collectively pushed operating costs significantly above initial projections, prompting a reassessment of certain international routes. ‘Due to continuing international airspace constraints leading to significantly increased flight duration and a challenging cost environment, IndiGo is having to temporarily discontinue its flight operations to and from Manchester with effect from 31 August 2026,’ the airline said in a statement.

Strong Demand But Route Becomes Commercially Difficult

Abhijit Dasgupta, Senior Vice President, Network Planning and Revenue Management, IndiGo, said the airline had introduced the leased wide-body aircraft on a short-term basis to accelerate connectivity to high-potential long-haul destinations such as Manchester. He noted that customer demand for the route had been encouraging since its launch, highlighting the market’s potential despite the current operational challenges.

Dasgupta emphasized that the suspension is intended to be temporary and that the airline remains committed to restoring the route when conditions become more favorable. ‘We are also exploring innovative options to continue our partnership with Norse Atlantic Airways in line with our wider international growth strategy,’ he said. The airline said it will proactively communicate with the passengers affected by the suspension and offer assistance via alternate travel arrangements or refunds, where applicable.

Manchester Route Launched In 2025

IndiGo currently flies to Manchester from both Delhi and Mumbai. The UK route was launched in July 2025 as part of the carrier’s push to expand its international footprint and boost connectivity between India and Europe. The Manchester suspension is a temporary setback for the airline’s European expansion plans, but IndiGo has said it remains committed to expanding its long-haul network and hopes to re-evaluate the route when operating conditions improve.

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