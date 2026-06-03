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Home > World News > Saree Ramp Walk Near Eiffel Tower Sparks Debate Over Cultural Pride And Public Etiquette | Watch

Saree Ramp Walk Near Eiffel Tower Sparks Debate Over Cultural Pride And Public Etiquette | Watch

A viral video showing Indian women performing a saree ramp walk near the Eiffel Tower has sparked mixed reactions online, with some praising cultural pride and others questioning public behavior abroad.

Saree Ramp Walk Near Eiffel Tower Sparks Debate Over Cultural Pride And Public Etiquette | Watch (Photo: X)
Saree Ramp Walk Near Eiffel Tower Sparks Debate Over Cultural Pride And Public Etiquette | Watch (Photo: X)

Published By: Harshita Gothi
Published: Wed 2026-06-03 00:43 IST

Paris has been considered one of the most fashionable destinations in the world, attracting tourists from all over the world. Recently, a video of some Indian women confidently flaunting traditional sarees near the Eiffel Tower has gone viral on social media, sparking a lively online debate.

Bengaluru-based saree brand Dhanvi Silk first shared the clip, which features a group of middle-aged women dressed in bright traditional sarees. The women perform a lively and informal ramp walk celebrating Indian culture in one of the most iconic tourist spots in the world against the backdrop of the Eiffel Tower.

Cultural Celebration In The Fashion Capital

The video quickly went viral on social media, with many users applauding the women for proudly showcasing Indian traditions abroad. Supporters called it an innocent and joyous display of one’s culture. For a lot of users, the saree walk was an example of confidence, elegance, and a happy celebration of culture. The location in Paris, which is often known as the fashion capital of the world, added to the video’s appeal and made it relatable to audiences in India and overseas.

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Several users defended the women and applauded their enthusiasm. One user wrote, ‘It’s great to see the confidence and its descent! It’s better than the celebrations of some mad people on the streets in the name of games and obscene videos in the name of reels!’ Another reacted, ‘I don’t feel any problem in this reel. They are silently enjoying their trip without disturbing anyone or creating a nuisance.’ The comments mirrored a wider sentiment among fans who saw the video as a positive and respectful showcase of Indian culture, not an attempt to gain attention or stir up a controversy.

Critics Raise Worries About Public Behavior Overseas

But not everyone was sold on this. Some social media users said tourists need to be aware of how public acts are perceived in international settings, especially at popular landmarks. ‘Should not create a nuisance in public places when abroad. Europeans often complain that Indian tourists are loud in tourist destinations,’ one user said.

Saree Ramp Walk Near Eiffel Tower Sparks Debate Over Cultural Pride And Public Etiquette | Watch

The criticism sparked a renewed debate about tourist behavior, cultural expression, and the fine line between celebrating one’s identity and respecting public spaces abroad.

Debate Echoes Larger Online Conversation

As the video spread, the conversation drifted away from the ramp walk and took on a different tone, comparing opinions on public behavior and cultural pride. While supporters saw the act as graceful and harmless, critics questioned whether such activities belong at busy tourist attractions. Another social media user pushed back against the criticism, writing, ‘Idk why everyone is overreacting. There are faaaar too many more disgraceful fat miserable Indians to hate.’

The varied reactions underscore how even the most mundane travel experiences can ignite substantial online discourse. Whether seen as a proud showcase of heritage or an unnecessary public display, the saree ramp walk near the Eiffel Tower has undoubtedly seized the internet’s attention, sparking discussions on culture, tourism, and public etiquette in the age of social media.

ALSO READ: IndiGo To Halt Manchester Flights From August 31 Amid Airspace Curbs And Rising Costs

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Saree Ramp Walk Near Eiffel Tower Sparks Debate Over Cultural Pride And Public Etiquette | Watch
Tags: Cultural PrideDhanvi SilkEiffel TowerIndian touristsParisParis TourismSaree Ramp Walksocial media debateViral Reelsviral video

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Saree Ramp Walk Near Eiffel Tower Sparks Debate Over Cultural Pride And Public Etiquette | Watch
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