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Home > World News > ‘Raped By 600-700 Men Over 3 Years’: UK MP Shares Disturbing Pakistani Grooming Gang Testimonies in Parliament

‘Raped By 600-700 Men Over 3 Years’: UK MP Shares Disturbing Pakistani Grooming Gang Testimonies in Parliament

British MP Rupert Lowe addressed parliament regarding an independent inquiry into gang-based child sexual exploitation, often referred to as "UK grooming gangs."

Rupert Lowe reveals shocking testimonies from victims of Pakistani grooming gangs (Images: X/ RupertLowe10)
Rupert Lowe reveals shocking testimonies from victims of Pakistani grooming gangs (Images: X/ RupertLowe10)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Tue 2026-06-02 18:40 IST

Rupert Lowe, who is a British Member of Parliament, spoke from the floor to disclose the brutal truth about UK grooming gangs that had a network system for sexually exploiting children through gangs. It has been found through investigations by the government that this particular group of UK grooming gangs consisted mostly of Pakistani taxi drivers and market traders. In an exceptionally disturbing speech, Lowe elaborated on how intimidating, sexual abuses, pregnancies of girls, misconduct in the police department, and many other failures took place.

According to reports, while addressing the politicians, Lowe shared graphic stories from victims of these UK grooming gangs to demand immediate changes. He told the room, “I want the world to hear what we heard during the two weeks of our independent rape gang inquiry hearings, an inquiry that should never have needed to happen. I sincerely urge this Parliament to listen to the testimonies from these brave survivors and to finally act.”

Hearing the graphic testimonies of brave survivors who faced horrific sexual exploitation

The personal accounts from victims of these UK grooming gangs are terrifying to read. One survivor shared how the abuse began when she was 13, stating, “I was raped by probably about 600 or 700 different men over the three years.” Another victim recalled a highly violent attack when she was about 12, nearly 13. She explained that her attacker took his pants down, penetrated her, and had sex with her, but stopped before ejaculation. He then picked up an empty bottle of Jack Daniels, forced it up inside her, and broke the glass while he was there.

Reports say that the scale of the violence linked to these UK grooming gangs only grew during certain times of the year. One woman recalled how the abuse would spike around festivals. She noted, “Things would escalate around Eid and holidays. Parties got bigger, got worse, got more violent. People, more people involved, more girls involved. The parties were just bigger.”

Racist beliefs and target demographics fueled the extreme violence against young girls

Many survivors of these UK grooming gangs pointed out that the perpetrators specifically targeted them based on their race. According to reports, one woman confirmed this by saying that race motivated the selection or demographic of the victims, adding, “Throughout my exploitation, the other girls I encountered or who were abused alongside me were almost exclusively white.”

Yet another victim of such gangs from the UK revealed that the attackers often made racist comments about white and Christian girls saying that they had less morals or were less worth than others. In contrast, some of the men described Muslim girls as having “dignity and higher moral standing.” As per reports, the survivor added, “These comparisons were used to justify the way I was treated and to further humiliate and control me.”

Also Read: Trump Administration Signals Retreat From Controversial $1.8 Billion Anti-Weaponization Fund Amid Republican Backlash    

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‘Raped By 600-700 Men Over 3 Years’: UK MP Shares Disturbing Pakistani Grooming Gang Testimonies in Parliament
Tags: Child rapehome-hero-pos-2Pakistani Grooming GangRupert LoweUK grooming gangs

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‘Raped By 600-700 Men Over 3 Years’: UK MP Shares Disturbing Pakistani Grooming Gang Testimonies in Parliament
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