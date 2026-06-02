Boong Wins Big At NYIFF 2026: Is The BAFTA-Winning Manipuri Drama Available To Stream On OTT?

Boong Movie: Lakshmipriya Devi’s magnificent Manipuri drama Boong has absolutely swept the New York Indian Film Festival (NYIFF), walking away with three major awards including Best Debut Films. Fresh off its historic BAFTA win earlier this year this is another major milestone for Manipuri film.

Boong follows a young schoolboy in a small village who orchestrates a plan to track down his missing father to surprise his mother. It’s an incredibly moving, beautifully unpolished coming-of-age story that perfectly balances childhood innocence with the socio-political realities of the region.

For everyone asking the burning question of where to actually sit down and stream it, here is the current breakdown:

Current Streaming Status

As things stand right now, Boong is not available on any major OTT streaming platform. The film had a very brief, limited streaming run on the curated platform MUBI during its early festival run, but it has since been taken down.

Following its massive international acclaim and wins, producers Excel Entertainment gave the film a theatrical re-release. If you live in major metros or select cities across the Northeast, your best bet is still checking local independent theater listings or ticket platforms like BookMyShow.

Why the Delay?

Independent festival darlings often hold off on streaming releases to maximize their theatrical and film festival footprint. Given its back-to-back victories at BAFTA and NYIFF, a major streaming acquisition is almost certainly in the pipeline, but no official digital release date has been locked in just yet.

Boong follows a young schoolboy in a small village who orchestrates a plan to track down his missing father to surprise his mother. It’s an incredibly moving, beautifully unpolished coming-of-age story that perfectly balances childhood innocence with the socio-political realities of the region.

For now, you can watch the official trailer and catch a glimpse of Manipuri marvel by the young local cast. The trailer hints at the emotional journey that has completely captivated international film festival juries.

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