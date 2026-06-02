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Home > Entertainment News > Raveena Tandon Family Theft Case: Trusted Caretaker Held For Stealing Rs. 25 Lakh Worth Gold, Diamonds and Expensive Watches

Raveena Tandon Family Theft Case: Trusted Caretaker Held For Stealing Rs. 25 Lakh Worth Gold, Diamonds and Expensive Watches

Mumbai Police have arrested a 47-year-old woman accused of stealing jewellery and luxury watches worth ₹25 lakh from the Juhu residence of Bollywood actor Raveena Tandon’s brother, Rajiv Tandon.

Raveena Tandon with brother, Rajiv Tandon (IMAGE: INSTAGRAM)
Raveena Tandon with brother, Rajiv Tandon (IMAGE: INSTAGRAM)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: Tue 2026-06-02 14:43 IST

Mumbai Police Juhu unit has busted a woman, 47, who allegedly stole gold jewellery and luxury watches worth about ₹25 lakh from the house in Juhu, Mumbai, of the brother of Bollywood actor Raveena Tandon. Expensive watches and jewellery are said to be among the items stolen. A report by News18 said the accused had been connected to Raveena’s family since 2020 and was making regular visits to the house to help look after its 86-year-old mother, Veena Tandon. The woman “was close to the family, and had access to several parts of the house,” according to police investigations.

Theft at Raveena Tandon brother’s house 

The accused allegedly raided a locker in the family’s Juhu home and took gold and diamond jewellery from Veena Tandon. She has also been accused of taking away two expensive watches from Raveena’s brother, film producer Rajiv Tandon.

In October 2025, family members found that the safe at the house had been broken open and the gold coins were missing.In October 2025, the family members noticed that the safe in the house had been opened and the gold coins were stolen. There were many missing valuables, including gold and diamond jewellery, and two luxury wristwatches.

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Gold, Diamonds and Expensive Watches Stolen

The FIR said that following some suspicion about the missing valuables, Rajiv Tandon confronted Chhabria. She said at first she had no idea of any role in the theft, but sometime later she allegedly admitted to it, police said. She was returning two luxury watches which were reported lost, but she reportedly told the family that the jewellery had been given to an associate named Jagdish and assured their return.

What did the complaint reveal? 

Rajiv Tandon says in his complaint that Chhabria came into the family’s life in 2020 through mutual friends. After losing her husband and parents, she supposedly became close to them, and in time, the family let her come and go from their home as she pleased.

He goes on to say that they kept all their valuables on the second floor, a part of the house only relatives and Chhabria could get to. Rajiv adds that Chhabria tried to scare him off. She used an associate who called himself a police informer, who threatened Rajiv with a false drug case if he didn’t stop asking for his missing jewellery back.

Police arrested Chhabria on May 21. She went before the court, which put her in police custody until May 29. Right now, the investigation’s still going.

Where is the Stolen Jewellery?

Stolen Jewellery was not recovered despite repeated assurances. When the family came to know about the theft of the jewellery, they confronted the accused, but she denied her involvement at first. She was arrested by the police after lodging the complaint against her. As stated above, it is also true that some of the stolen watches were found.

According to the reports, the accused apparently told the family members that the jewels had been kept with some other people and will soon be retrieved from there. But the jewellery never came into possession. As a result, Rajiv Tandon went to the police station and filed a complaint against her.

ALSO READ: Why Dhurandhar Angered Dawood Ibrahim? Underworld Don’s Role Explained    

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Raveena Tandon Family Theft Case: Trusted Caretaker Held For Stealing Rs. 25 Lakh Worth Gold, Diamonds and Expensive Watches
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Raveena Tandon Family Theft Case: Trusted Caretaker Held For Stealing Rs. 25 Lakh Worth Gold, Diamonds and Expensive Watches
Raveena Tandon Family Theft Case: Trusted Caretaker Held For Stealing Rs. 25 Lakh Worth Gold, Diamonds and Expensive Watches
Raveena Tandon Family Theft Case: Trusted Caretaker Held For Stealing Rs. 25 Lakh Worth Gold, Diamonds and Expensive Watches
Raveena Tandon Family Theft Case: Trusted Caretaker Held For Stealing Rs. 25 Lakh Worth Gold, Diamonds and Expensive Watches

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