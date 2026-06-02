New Immigration and Foreigners Rules 2025: What Foreign Nationals Visiting India Must Know About 180-Day Visa Expiry Rule

NEW VISA RULES FOR FOREIGNERS: The Union Home Ministry has issued revised Immigration and Foreigners Rules, 2025, that will require foreigners to register for an extension of their visas on Indian territory before the expiry of their visas. Some changes will require a visitor visa (180 days or less) to be completed by completing a registration process before the end of the 180 days. The former system allowed foreign nationals to register within 14 days of their arrival in India after 180 days. The change in the notification made on Monday introduces new provisions under Rule 12 of the Immigration and Foreigners Rules, 2025, replacing the previous requirement to be registered “within 14 days after the expiry of 180 of his arrival in India” with a new term, ‘any time before the expiry of the said period of 180 days’.

What do the foreigners visiting India need to keep in mind

All visa holders now have to register for their visa before they expire from India at 180 days, if they wish to stay for more than 180 days on a single visit or throughout the entire calendar year.

The government has also said it will allow the extensions only in “emergent circumstances”, thereby limiting the circumstances in which it will give permission for extended periods.

What happens to kids born in India with foreign parents

Here’s some good news for kids born in India to parents who aren’t both Indian citizens. Under the old rules, if one or both parents were foreign nationals, they had to notify the authorities online within 30 days of the child’s birth. Missing that step meant trouble with things like getting a new visa or exit permission for the child.

But now things are changing. If one parent is an Indian citizen and wants their child to keep Indian citizenship, they don’t have to jump through those hoops anymore. There are also updates for hospitals, clinics, and other medical places. The government’s tweaked the rules about what these institutions need to report, plus how they handle certain paperwork.

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