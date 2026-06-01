‘Wait For Two…’: Is K Annamalai Planning A New Political Venture? Here’s What Ex-BJP Chief Said Amid Exit Buzz

Fresh speculation over the political future of former Tamil Nadu BJP president K. Annamalai intensified on Monday after he hinted at a major announcement while leaving for Delhi. The former IPS officer, who has maintained a relatively low profile since stepping down from the party’s top state post, asked reporters to remain patient amid growing rumours of a possible split from the BJP. When questioned about reports suggesting he could leave the BJP and launch a separate political outfit, Annamalai avoided a direct response. “Please wait. We will sit down and talk in two days,” he told reporters before departing for Delhi, where he is expected to meet senior BJP leader Nitin Nabin.

The brief statement has triggered fresh debate over his next political move, with observers closely watching developments in the coming days.

Exit Buzz Grows After Leadership Change

Questions about Annamalai’s future began surfacing after he was replaced by Nainar Nagendran as the BJP’s Tamil Nadu president. The leadership transition marked a significant shift within the party’s state unit and was followed by speculation about Annamalai’s role in the organisation going forward.

The rumours gained momentum after the BJP’s disappointing electoral performance, with the party securing only one seat in the recent elections. Political circles have since been abuzz with reports that Annamalai may be exploring options beyond the BJP.

Reports Suggest New Political Outfit Could Be On Cards

According to media reports, some BJP insiders believe Annamalai sees limited political opportunities within the party’s current structure.

Speculation has centred on the possibility of him launching a new political platform that could contest upcoming assembly by-elections in Tamil Nadu. The state is expected to witness several bypolls in the near future after seat vacancies emerged due to resignations and political realignments.

Three-Language Policy Remark Added To Speculation

Political observers also point to Annamalai’s recent criticism of the CBSE’s implementation of the three-language policy for Class 9 students as a development that intensified rumours about differences with the party line.

He had urged authorities to reconsider the notification, a position that drew attention because it differed from the broader stance associated with the BJP-led Centre.

Though Annamalai did not directly link his comments to any political disagreement, the episode added to speculation surrounding his future.

From BJP’s Star Campaigner To Political Uncertainty

Annamalai rose rapidly within Tamil Nadu politics after leaving the Indian Police Service and joining the BJP. He played a prominent role in expanding the party’s visibility in the state and was considered one of its most recognizable faces.

He was also instrumental in facilitating political coordination between several regional leaders ahead of previous Tamil Nadu elections.

However, following the BJP’s renewed alliance with the AIADMK and changes in state leadership, Annamalai has largely stayed away from public political activity.

Will Annamalai Contest Future Elections?

Supporters expected Annamalai to play a major role in the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. But later he said he was not going to take the poll.

His statement further expanded the number of questions about his future in politics, and the direction he might take in Tamil Nadu polity. For now, his petition for a meeting in Delhi is pending and his announcement is presumably due in a few days.

ALSO READ: K Annamalai Set to Leave BJP? Former BJP Chief Rumoured To Launch ‘New Movement’ in Tamil Nadu