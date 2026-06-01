Siddaramaiah’s Son to Become Karnataka’s Deputy CM? Yathindra Breaks Silence, Says…

Congress leader Yathindra Siddaramaiah has addressed the growing speculation around his possible role in the new Karnataka government, saying he has been assured by party leader Rahul Gandhi that he will be included in the cabinet. His remarks come amid intense discussions within the Congress over the shape of the new administration that will be headed by DK Shivakumar. As talks on cabinet formation gather pace, questions have also been raised about whether Siddaramaiah’s son could be considered for the post of Deputy Chief Minister. Breaking his silence on the buzz, Yathindra made it clear that he is not seeking any particular position. When asked if he was eyeing the Deputy Chief Minister’s post, he gave a direct response: “No.”

The statement from Yathindra comes at a crucial time for the Karnataka Congress, which is preparing for a major transition in leadership after Siddaramaiah stepped down as Chief Minister. While discussions continue over ministerial berths and key appointments, Yathindra said he remains confident about being part of the new cabinet based on an assurance he received from Rahul Gandhi.

Assurance from high command fuels cabinet hopes

Reports say that, speaking about his interaction with the Congress leadership, Yathindra said, “Last time I visited high command, Rahul Gandhi said that my interest will be taken care of, and he said I would be inducted into the cabinet, so I’m hopeful. Whatever the portfolio is, I’ll be happy.”

The remark is being seen as the clearest indication yet that Yathindra could find a place in the incoming ministry. However, he stressed that he has no preference for any specific department and is willing to accept whatever responsibility is given to him. His comments have added another layer to the ongoing political discussions surrounding the formation of the new government.

Meanwhile, DK Shivakumar was elected leader of the Congress Legislative Party in Karnataka on Saturday following Siddaramaiah’s resignation as Chief Minister. The development formally cleared the way for Shivakumar to take charge as the next Chief Minister of the state.

Leadership transition gathers momentum in Bengaluru and Delhi

Ahead of his swearing-in ceremony, Shivakumar arrived in New Delhi on Monday to meet the Congress high command. The Chief Minister-designate is scheduled to take oath on June 3.

Speaking to reporters after reaching the national capital, Shivakumar said, “My good wishes to Karnataka. The people of Karnataka had been waiting for a long time.”

According to reports, Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah are expected to meet senior Congress leaders to discuss the final contours of the cabinet. According to sources, Siddaramaiah has proposed the creation of a coordination committee in the state as part of the transition process.

Deputy CM discussion remains open as party weighs balance

Sources said discussions will also cover the appointment of Deputy Chief Ministers, a topic that has generated considerable political interest. The party leadership is also considering an OBC candidate for the post of Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president.

While Yathindra has ruled himself out of the Deputy Chief Minister race for now, the issue of who could be appointed to the post remains under consideration. The Congress leadership is expected to weigh caste, community, social and regional representation before taking a final call.

Rajya Sabha MP Naseer Hussain said the transfer of power in Karnataka has proceeded smoothly and that the party high command will take the necessary decisions regarding the new government.

“The transfer of power in Karnataka has been very smooth. When he (DK Shivakumar) takes the oath, the Council of Ministers will also be sworn in. The high command will now decide how many leaders will be sworn in, and whether there will be Deputy CMs or not. DK Shivakumar will be sworn in at Raj Bhavan on the 3rd at 4 pm, along with the Council of Ministers,” Hussain said.

(With inputs from ANI)

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