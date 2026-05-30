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Home > India News > Karnataka Governor Invites DK Shivakumar to Form Government; Oath Ceremony On June 3

Karnataka Governor Invites DK Shivakumar to Form Government; Oath Ceremony On June 3

Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot has invited DK Shivakumar to form the new government after he was unanimously elected Congress Legislature Party leader.

Shivakumar meets Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot (Image: ANI)
Shivakumar meets Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot (Image: ANI)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Sat 2026-05-30 22:09 IST

Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot on Saturday officially invited former Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar to form the new government in the state, clearing the way for him to take over as the next Chief Minister. The swearing-in ceremony has been scheduled for June 3 at 4:05 pm at Lok Bhavan in Bengaluru. The invitation came after Shivakumar submitted a letter earlier in the day staking claim to form the government following his election as the leader of the Congress Legislature Party (CLP).

Governor formally invites Shivakumar to take oath as Chief Minister

According to an official communication issued by Raj Bhavan, Governor Gehlot invited Shivakumar and his council of ministers to take the oath of office. “I am in receipt of your letter dated 30th May, 2026 staking claim to form the Government. I invite you to take the oath as the Chief Minister of Karnataka along with team members. The oath ceremony will take place at 04-05 PM on 3rd June, 2026, in Lok Bhavan premises,” the letter stated.

The development comes shortly after the Karnataka Congress Legislature Party unanimously elected Shivakumar as its new leader during a meeting held at Vidhana Soudha.

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Congress Legislature Party elects Shivakumar unanimously

Outgoing Chief Minister Siddaramaiah proposed Shivakumar’s name for the top post, while senior Congress leader Dr G Parameshwar seconded the proposal. The resolution was passed unanimously by the party legislators.

Later, AICC General Secretary KC Venugopal announced that Shivakumar had been elected as the new leader of the Congress Legislature Party and would take oath as the next Chief Minister of Karnataka.

Leadership transition underway after Siddaramaiah’s resignation

Siddaramaiah had stepped down as Chief Minister on May 28, stating that his decision was voluntary and made following the suggestion of the party high command.

The Congress government in Karnataka has now completed three years in office. With Shivakumar set to assume charge next week, the party has shifted its focus to discussions on the composition of the new Council of Ministers.

Party leaders are currently holding consultations on the ministerial lineup ahead of the swearing-in ceremony, which is expected to be attended by senior Congress leaders and party workers from across the state.

Also Read: Why Did Karnataka’s Next CM DK Shivakumar Choose June 3 For His Oath Ceremony?    

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Karnataka Governor Invites DK Shivakumar to Form Government; Oath Ceremony On June 3
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Karnataka Governor Invites DK Shivakumar to Form Government; Oath Ceremony On June 3
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