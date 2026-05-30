‘This Is Trolling’: Naga Chaitanya Moves Delhi HC Over AI Content Claiming He Cheated On Samantha Ruth Prabhu & ‘Ruined’ Her Career

Actor Naga Chaitanya has approached the Delhi High Court seeking protection against online content that he says unlawfully uses his identity and harms his reputation. The actor has raised concerns over a range of digital content circulating on the internet, including AI-generated videos, unauthorized merchandise, explicit material, and viral allegations connected to his divorce from Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The legal update comes in the middle of a vetting process debating on personality rights, artificial intelligence-generated content and the false persona of the celebrity actors in the digital realm.

Naga Chaitanya Challenges Online Content Using His Identity

Naga Chaitanya purchased a lease before Delhi High Court claiming that they were using his name, image, voice and entire persona on a number of websites without his permission. He took offence to the content that was spreading rumors about his personal life, including cheating Samantha Ruth Prabhu during their marriage to sabotage her career.

His petition is looking to prevent the continued circulation of the same content and for action against content that infringes on the personality rights of the actor.

AI-Generated Videos and Explicit Content

Regarding his divorce, the actor also brought up the emerging problem of the use of artificial intelligence technology.

His legal team informed the court that AI-generated videos and manipulated content featuring the actor have been appearing online without authorization. Concerns were also raised regarding objectionable and pornographic material allegedly using his identity.

The petition argues that such content not only misleads the public but also causes significant damage to the actor’s reputation, privacy, dignity and professional standing.

“This Is Trolling, Not Fair Criticism,” Court Told

The matter came up for hearing before Justice Jyoti Singh on May 29. Representing the actor, advocate Vaibhav Gaggar argued that several online posts and videos falsely portray Naga Chaitanya as someone who betrayed Samantha Ruth Prabhu and ruined her career.

During the proceedings, the counsel described the content as malicious trolling rather than legitimate public commentary. “This is trolling, this is not fair criticism,” the actor’s lawyer told the court while highlighting the reputational harm allegedly caused by the material circulating online.

Court Signals Protection Of Personality Rights

During the hearing, Justice Jyoti Singh observed that public figures naturally face greater public scrutiny than ordinary individuals. However, the court also noted that such scrutiny has reasonable limits.

After hearing the arguments, the court issued summons in the matter and indicated that it would pass an interim order aimed at protecting Naga Chaitanya’s personality rights.

The next hearing in the case has been scheduled for September 30.

Actor Says Divorce Was A Personal Decision

The actor has previously addressed public speculation surrounding his separation from Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

Speaking on the podcast Raw Talks with VK, Naga Chaitanya said that both he and Samantha chose different paths in life and continue to maintain mutual respect for each other.

He stated that the decision was personal and that he did not believe further explanations were necessary, adding that both individuals have moved forward with their lives.

Naga Chaitanya And Samantha’s Life After Divorce

Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu married in 2017 and announced their separation in 2021, ending one of the most closely followed relationships in the South Indian film industry.

Following the divorce, Naga Chaitanya married actress Sobhita Dhulipala in December 2024. Samantha later married filmmaker Raj Nidimoru in December 2025. The case adds to a growing number of legal disputes involving artificial intelligence, deepfakes, digital impersonation and personality rights.

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