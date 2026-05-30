Before OTT Ruins Our Sleep Cycles: 10 TV Shows That We Still Miss

Did you remember running home from school so you wouldn’t miss your favourite TV shows? Long before OTT services filled our lives with endless scrolling, these were the series that shaped our time. No matter if it was fantasy stories, funny family episodes, friends’ relationships, or heroic actions, all of these television series have kept one generation happy for many years. Even though many years have passed since they stopped airing, their favourite characters, well-known theme music, and unique storylines still bring back nostalgic feelings. Here is the list of the top 10 Hindi TV series that we still miss.