Before OTT Ruins Our Sleep Cycles: 10 TV Shows That We Still Miss
Did you remember running home from school so you wouldn’t miss your favourite TV shows? Long before OTT services filled our lives with endless scrolling, these were the series that shaped our time. No matter if it was fantasy stories, funny family episodes, friends’ relationships, or heroic actions, all of these television series have kept one generation happy for many years. Even though many years have passed since they stopped airing, their favourite characters, well-known theme music, and unique storylines still bring back nostalgic feelings. Here is the list of the top 10 Hindi TV series that we still miss.
Shaktimaan (1997–2005)
India’s first and most well-known superhero, Shaktimaan, was the ultimate idol for all children. Portrayed by Mukesh Khanna, he battled evil while imparting life lessons at the same time. One thing that many people remember is trying to mimic his spin move
Shararat (2003–2006)
The sitcom fantasy was centred around a teenager named Jiya who belonged to an enchanted family. With all its failed spells and entertaining family incidents, Shararat was an excellent blend of humour and fantasy. That is why Shararat became the most favourite TV show during the decade of the 2000s
Son Pari (2000-2004)
The relationship between Fruity and Son Pari won over many young people’s hearts. It is because the series is not only filled with magic and adventures but also imparts valuable lessons in life
Sarabhai vs Sarabhai (2004-2006)
One of the most popular sitcoms, Maya Sarabhai, a high society lady, and her daughter-in-law Monis were famous for their amusing interactions
Hatim (2003 – 2004)
This adventure series featured the famous character Hatim as he unravelled mysteries, battled villains, and engaged in exciting quests through enchanted realms.
Best of luck, Nikki (2011-2016).
Based on Good Luck Charlie by Disney, the series humorously captured the life of the Singhs. The series became popular for the family-related episodes.
The Suite Life of Karan & Kabir (2012-2014)
It was an Indian Disney comedy series about naughty twins Karan and Kabir whose constant trouble-making made their fancy hotel residence feel like a playground.
Takeshi’s Castle India (2005-2013)
Let's face it, nobody was watching for the game. They watched for Javed Jaffrey's legendary commentary, which somehow made every fall ten times funnier
Hum Paanch (1995-1999 & 2005-2006)
An extremely popular Indian comedy show in which a man struggles to cope with his five extremely different daughters, leading to hilarious situations.
Boogie Woogie (1996-2014)
This was India’s longest-running dance reality show that had some amazing dancers on screen. Its great concept along with its energetic performance made it a television classic