OUT | Kerala State Lottery Result Today 30.05.2026, Karunya KR-755 Saturday Bumper Lottery Result: Check Complete List | 1st Prize ₹1 Crore Ticket No KU 144057

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
RTI activist death iPhone fold Breaking News Ghaziabad ajith kumar mother death news Indian National Sentenced To 10 Years In US Trafficking donald trump health Chris Gayle Brent crude futures Henry Nowak Chicago 22k gold rate today Jammu and Kashmir Rain GT vs RR CNG price hike Mumbai RTI activist death iPhone fold Breaking News Ghaziabad ajith kumar mother death news Indian National Sentenced To 10 Years In US Trafficking donald trump health Chris Gayle Brent crude futures Henry Nowak Chicago 22k gold rate today Jammu and Kashmir Rain GT vs RR CNG price hike Mumbai RTI activist death iPhone fold Breaking News Ghaziabad ajith kumar mother death news Indian National Sentenced To 10 Years In US Trafficking donald trump health Chris Gayle Brent crude futures Henry Nowak Chicago 22k gold rate today Jammu and Kashmir Rain GT vs RR CNG price hike Mumbai RTI activist death iPhone fold Breaking News Ghaziabad ajith kumar mother death news Indian National Sentenced To 10 Years In US Trafficking donald trump health Chris Gayle Brent crude futures Henry Nowak Chicago 22k gold rate today Jammu and Kashmir Rain GT vs RR CNG price hike Mumbai
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
RTI activist death iPhone fold Breaking News Ghaziabad ajith kumar mother death news Indian National Sentenced To 10 Years In US Trafficking donald trump health Chris Gayle Brent crude futures Henry Nowak Chicago 22k gold rate today Jammu and Kashmir Rain GT vs RR CNG price hike Mumbai RTI activist death iPhone fold Breaking News Ghaziabad ajith kumar mother death news Indian National Sentenced To 10 Years In US Trafficking donald trump health Chris Gayle Brent crude futures Henry Nowak Chicago 22k gold rate today Jammu and Kashmir Rain GT vs RR CNG price hike Mumbai RTI activist death iPhone fold Breaking News Ghaziabad ajith kumar mother death news Indian National Sentenced To 10 Years In US Trafficking donald trump health Chris Gayle Brent crude futures Henry Nowak Chicago 22k gold rate today Jammu and Kashmir Rain GT vs RR CNG price hike Mumbai RTI activist death iPhone fold Breaking News Ghaziabad ajith kumar mother death news Indian National Sentenced To 10 Years In US Trafficking donald trump health Chris Gayle Brent crude futures Henry Nowak Chicago 22k gold rate today Jammu and Kashmir Rain GT vs RR CNG price hike Mumbai
LIVE TV
Home > India News > OUT | Kerala State Lottery Result Today 30.05.2026, Karunya KR-755 Saturday Bumper Lottery Result: Check Complete List | 1st Prize ₹1 Crore Ticket No KU 144057

OUT | Kerala State Lottery Result Today 30.05.2026, Karunya KR-755 Saturday Bumper Lottery Result: Check Complete List | 1st Prize ₹1 Crore Ticket No KU 144057

OUT | Kerala State Lottery Result Today 30.05.2026, Karunya KR-755 Saturday Bumper Lottery Result: Check Complete List | 1st Prize ₹1 Crore Ticket No KU 144057

Kerala State Lottery Result Today
Kerala State Lottery Result Today

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: Sat 2026-05-30 15:23 IST

Kerala Lottery Result Today (30-05-2026) LIVE Updates | Kerala Karunya KR-755 Lottery Result: The major aim of this lottery is to fund several welfare schemes in the state. People can view the Karunya KR-755 Bumper Lottery Result online at the official website, statelottery.kerala.gov.in, where the result will be streamed live. Get ready for the announcement of today’s lucky winners! Each ticket consists of Rs. 50, with the prefix ‘KR’. This lottery is organised by the state of Kerala, where 7 different lotteries are held every Wednesday, with 7 draws in total. The Karunya KR-755 lottery is one of the most popular draws, held at 3 PM. 

The highly anticipated Karunya KR-755 Lottery Result will be declared today, Saturday, at 3 PM by the Kerala State Lottery Department at Gorky Bhavan, located near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram. The Kerala Karunya KR-755 Bumper Lucky Draw will be declared at 3 PM. This much-awaited draw brings with it the most thrilling cash prizes, the largest of which, ₹1 Crore, will be given to the first prize winner, followed by ₹30 Lakhs for the second prize winner to and ₹5 Lakhs for the third prize winner.

Kerala Lottery Result Today Live 3 pm: Karunya KR-755 @https://statelottery.kerala.gov.in/ 

The live results and complete list of winning numbers for the Karunya KR-755 Bumper Draw will be released at 3 pm. Find out below if you’re one of the lucky winners!

You Might Be Interested In

Kerala Lottery Winner: Kerala Lottery Result 30-05-2026, Full List of Karunya KR-755 Bumper Draw Winning Numbers

Kerala Lucky Draw First Prize Winner: Rs. 1 Crore

First Prize 1 Crore Winners Ticket No- KU 144057

Kerala Lucky Draw Second Prize Winner: Rs. 30 Lakh

Second Prize Winners Ticket No – KZ 918886

Kerala Lucky Draw Third Prize Winners: Rs. 5 Lakh

Third Prize Winners Ticket No – KP 362272

Kerala Lucky Draw Consolation Prize: ₹5,000

Consolation Winner’s Ticket No:  (FOR REMAINING ALL THE SERIES)

Kerala Lucky Draw Fourth Prize Winners: Rs. 5,000

Kerala Lottery Result Today 4TH PRIZE Rs. 5,000 – 0696, 0920, 1209, 1618, 2054, 2466, 2803, 4690, 5697, 5816, 6025, 6163, 6352, 6463, 6527, 6877, 7448, 8429, 9532

Kerala Lucky Draw Fifth Prize Winners: Rs. 2000

5th Prize Winners Ticket No – (Yet to be announced)

Kerala Lucky Draw Sixth Prize Winners: Rs. 1000

6th Prize Winners Ticket No – (Yet to be announced)

Kerala Lucky Draw Seventh Prize Winners: Rs. 500

7th Prize Winners Ticket No – (Yet to be announced)

Kerala Lucky Draw Eighth Prize Winners: Rs. 200

8th Prize Winners Ticket No – (Yet to be announced)

Kerala Lucky Draw Ninth Prize Winners: Rs. 100

9th Prize Winners Ticket No – (Yet to be announced)

Kerala Lottery Result Today, 30-05-2025: Prize structure of Karunya KR-755 Bumper Lottery

1st Prize: ₹1,00,00,000 (1 Crore)
2nd Prize: ₹30,00,000 (30 Lakhs)
3rd Prize: ₹5,00,000 (5 Lakh)
4th Prize: ₹5,000
 5th Prize: ₹2,000
 6th Prize: ₹1,000
 7th Prize: ₹5,00
 8th Prize: ₹200
9th Prize: ₹100
Consolation Prize: ₹5,000

(Disclaimer: The playing of a lottery is an addictive habit, and therefore, playing should be done responsibly. The content presented here is for informational purposes only and must not be considered as financial advice or an invitation to play. NewsX neither supports nor recommends any lottery game in any manner.)

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

OUT | Kerala State Lottery Result Today 30.05.2026, Karunya KR-755 Saturday Bumper Lottery Result: Check Complete List | 1st Prize ₹1 Crore Ticket No KU 144057
Tags: Karunya KR-755 Saturday Bumper Lottery ResultKerala State Lottery 30 MayKerala State Lottery KU 144057Kerala State Lottery Result LiveKerala State Lottery Result Today

RELATED News

Nagaland State Lottery Result Today 30.05.2026, Sambad Dear Vision

North India Weather Update

'Indian Armed Forces Preparing Well For Operation Sindoor 2.0: Army Chief

17-Year-Old Surya Chauhan Stabbed To Death In Ghaziabad On Bakrid Eve

Ajith Kumar’s Mother Mohini Mani Passes Away at 84

LATEST NEWS

A Walkthrough Of Applying For A Five Lakh Msme Loan

OUT | Kerala State Lottery Result Today 30.05.2026, Karunya KR-755 Saturday Bumper Lottery Result: Check Complete List | 1st Prize ₹1 Crore Ticket No KU 144057

NSE Extends F&O Close By 10 Minutes: What To Know Before Monday’s Market Opening Session

IPL 2026: Kumar Sangakkara Questions Sam Curran’s Injury After England All-Rounder Returns for Surrey Following Rajasthan Royals Exit

Telangana TOSS SSC, Inter Results 2026 Declared at telanganaopenschool.org; Check Scorecard Download Link and Key Details

TS DEECET Result 2026 Declared at deecet.cdse.telangana.gov.in; Download Rank Card and Check Counselling Details

Who Was Simranjit Singh? RTI Activist And Lawyer Shot Dead In Jalandhar

Argentina Cancels Special World Cup Flights

Redmi Turbo 5 India Launch: Flagship Chipset And Massive Battery

Will You Have to Pay Tax on EPF Withdrawals Above ₹50,000? Check Out Now!

OUT | Kerala State Lottery Result Today 30.05.2026, Karunya KR-755 Saturday Bumper Lottery Result: Check Complete List | 1st Prize ₹1 Crore Ticket No KU 144057

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

OUT | Kerala State Lottery Result Today 30.05.2026, Karunya KR-755 Saturday Bumper Lottery Result: Check Complete List | 1st Prize ₹1 Crore Ticket No KU 144057

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

OUT | Kerala State Lottery Result Today 30.05.2026, Karunya KR-755 Saturday Bumper Lottery Result: Check Complete List | 1st Prize ₹1 Crore Ticket No KU 144057
OUT | Kerala State Lottery Result Today 30.05.2026, Karunya KR-755 Saturday Bumper Lottery Result: Check Complete List | 1st Prize ₹1 Crore Ticket No KU 144057
OUT | Kerala State Lottery Result Today 30.05.2026, Karunya KR-755 Saturday Bumper Lottery Result: Check Complete List | 1st Prize ₹1 Crore Ticket No KU 144057
OUT | Kerala State Lottery Result Today 30.05.2026, Karunya KR-755 Saturday Bumper Lottery Result: Check Complete List | 1st Prize ₹1 Crore Ticket No KU 144057

QUICK LINKS