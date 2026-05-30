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Home > Business News > Will You Have to Pay Tax on EPF Withdrawals Above ₹50,000? TDS Rules & Online Claim Process Explained

Will You Have to Pay Tax on EPF Withdrawals Above ₹50,000? TDS Rules & Online Claim Process Explained

EPF withdrawals above ₹50,000 may attract TDS if service is under 5 years, while long-term members enjoy tax-free benefits. Learn eligibility rules, TDS conditions, exemptions, and the step-by-step EPFO online withdrawal process using UAN and e-Sewa portal.

Will You Have to Pay Tax on EPF Withdrawals Above ₹50,000? TDS Rules & Online Claim Process Explained
Will You Have to Pay Tax on EPF Withdrawals Above ₹50,000? TDS Rules & Online Claim Process Explained

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: Sat 2026-05-30 14:45 IST

EPFO Withdrawal & Tax: Do You Pay Tax If You Withdraw Over ₹50,000? So you’re thinking about pulling out more than ₹50,000 from your EPF and you’re worried if the taxman will come barging in uninvited? Honestly, it’s not that scary. Here’s the plain reality: if you’ve finished 5 years of uninterrupted service, then your EPF withdrawal is totally tax-free, and yes, even if the amount is big. But if you’re not yet past the 5-year line, then the rules get a bit stricter. In that case, withdrawals over ₹50,000 may trigger TDS, which is 10% when your PAN is properly linked, and it can be higher if PAN isn’t linked. Still, people with lower income often manage it by submitting the required declaration form on time. So yeah, the real point isn’t only “how much money are you taking,” it’s more like “how long have you really kept it invested.”

Is EPF Withdrawal Over ₹50,000 Taxable? The Real Rule You Should Know

It depends, If you’ve done 5 years of continuous service then you’re pretty much in the comfort zone, no tax, no TDS, nothing really cutting into your EPF savings. You can withdraw even a large amount and it stays tax free, so it covers your employee contribution, employer share, and the interest earned on both.

In plain terms, once you cross that 5 year mark, the tax people kind of step aside and let you move your money without deductions, which makes this the safest and cleanest type of EPF withdrawal. It’s one of those rare financial moments where patience genuinely pays off. So if you’re already in that bracket, there’s no need to sweat the ₹50,000 threshold at all, it becomes kind of irrelevant, and your full EPF balance is treated as fully exempt from tax under the current rules.

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EPF Withdrawal (Less Than 5 Years Service): Tax & TDS Rules

  • If service is less than 5 years, withdrawal above ₹50,000 may trigger TDS
  • 10% TDS applies if PAN is linked correctly
  • 20%–35%+ TDS if PAN is not linked or records are mismatched

Refund Possibility

  • Even if TDS is deducted, you may still claim a refund while filing your Income Tax Return (if eligible)

When TDS is NOT Deducted

  • Income is below the taxable limit for the year
  • You submit a self-declaration form (Form 121, replacing Form 15G/15H as per 2026 rules)

How To Withdraw EPF Online: Step-by-Step

  • 1. Prepare Before You Start
    • Ensure your UAN is active
    • Complete KYC verification (Aadhaar, PAN, Bank account linked and verified)
  • 2. Login to Portal
    • Visit the EPFO Member e-Sewa Portal
    • Log in using your UAN, password, and captcha
  • 3. Verify Bank Details
    • Go to Online Services
    • Click Claim (Form-31, 19, 10C & 10D)
    • Enter last 4 digits of your bank account and verify
  • 4. Start Claim Process
    • Click Proceed for Online Claim
  • 5. Select Claim Type
    • Form 31 – Partial withdrawal (medical, marriage, housing, etc.)
    • Form 19 – Full PF withdrawal after leaving job
    • Form 10C / 10D – Pension withdrawal or scheme certificate
  • 6. Fill Details & Upload Documents
    • Enter withdrawal purpose, amount, and address
    • Upload bank passbook or cancelled cheque copy
    • Upload Form 121 if you want TDS exemption (if applicable)
  • 7. Authenticate & Submit
    • Click Get Aadhaar OTP
    • Enter OTP received on Aadhaar-linked mobile number
    • Submit the claim

(With inputs From EPFO Website)

Also Read: Gold and Silver Prices Today In India On 30 May: Check Latest Rates In…

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Will You Have to Pay Tax on EPF Withdrawals Above ₹50,000? TDS Rules & Online Claim Process Explained
Tags: EPF full settlement processEPF online withdrawal process step by stepEPF partial withdrawal rulesEPF pension withdrawal rulesEPF TDS rules 5 years serviceEPF withdrawal eligibility IndiaEPF withdrawal tax rulesEPF withdrawal without taxEPFO Form 19 31 10C 10D guideEPFO KYC requirementsEPFO withdrawal over 50000 taxableForm 121 EPF tax exemptionhow to withdraw EPF online 2026TDS on PF withdrawal India

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Will You Have to Pay Tax on EPF Withdrawals Above ₹50,000? TDS Rules & Online Claim Process Explained
Will You Have to Pay Tax on EPF Withdrawals Above ₹50,000? TDS Rules & Online Claim Process Explained
Will You Have to Pay Tax on EPF Withdrawals Above ₹50,000? TDS Rules & Online Claim Process Explained
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